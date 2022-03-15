Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Shuts Down Co-Host for Saying U.S. ‘Provoked’ Russia

Justin Baragona
·3 min read
Fox News
Fox News

An exasperated Brian Kilmeade was forced to rebut Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Tuesday after the ex-star of MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco repeatedly insisted that the U.S. “provoked” Russia into a war with Ukraine.

With Fox News drawing recent backlash for some of its stars pushing Kremlin-friendly commentary and pro-Putin talking points, Campos-Duffy took it upon herself Tuesday morning to suggest that Russia is somehow not the actual aggressor in its full-scale invasion of its sovereign neighbor.

Filling in for regular Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, Campos-Duffy repeatedly claimed that Russia’s “red line” was the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, suggesting that the U.S. had brought this upon Ukraine by considering expanding the alliance.

“If you look at that map and the areas that have say could end up in a peace agreement, that’s true,” she declared. “That’s why we should have never provoked them. They made very clear there was a red line. The red line was a neutrality for Ukraine. That they could not enter NATO.”

Moments later, she once again placed the blame on the U.S. and Ukraine for Russia launching a bloody and violent war on its independent neighbor. But this time, a visibly exasperated Kilmeade could not hold his tongue.

“We have a Monroe Doctrine and I think we would be very concerned about this kind of action in our hemisphere,” Campos-Duffy said, referencing the United States’ 19th-century foreign policy position. “I think he said keep it neutral. And in the end, probably Ukraine is going to lose more land because of this.”

While Kilmeade said the main problem is “Vladimir Putin,” Campos-Duffy continued to point the finger at the Biden administration.

“Actually, the main problem is still China,” she proclaimed. “Now we have created a bigger block, China and Russia together. This is why our policymakers aren’t thinking long-term. Provoking this war has brought our two enemies closer together.”

“We did not provoke the war,” an irritated Kilmeade shot back. “They provoked war.”

The former reality TV star-turned-pundit repeated that Russia “had a red line,” prompting her Fox News colleague to retort: “They can’t make a red line in other countries, Rachel! It’s not up to them to make a red line in other countries!”

With Campos-Duffy insisting this was just a “fate of geography,” Kilmeade fired back that Russia was upset “they lost their stooge in an election” and have since attempted to take back Ukraine.

“Why should a democracy give up because Vladimir Putin is a lunatic?” Kilmeade huffed in conclusion.

This was not the first time Campos-Duffy has been rebuked on Fox airwaves for suggesting Russia had cause to invade Ukraine. Late last month, Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin rejected the opinion host’s assertion that Putin was merely responding to NATO’s potential expansion.

“If you go back to the words that Putin used in July, as well as last Monday when he laid out his justification for essentially erasing the borders of Ukraine and considering it—retaking it and how he considers it part of Russia,” Griffin explained at the time. “He's talking about an 18th-century view of Russia’s borders, and it has nothing to do with NATO.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Graham on Poland MiG transfer: 'I think the president folded like a cheap suit'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Tuesday that President Biden "folded is like a cheap suit" when he rejected a plan from Poland to transfer MiG fighter jets to Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion. During an appearance on Fox News's "Faulkner Focus," Graham told host Harris Faulkner that the Biden administration was intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials when it pulled out of the MiG transfer with Poland due to...

  • Tucker Carlson Is Russian State Media's Newest Correspondent

    They can't even believe it. #Colbert #Comedy #ColdOpens

  • Ukraine ambassador asks for "anti-air" support

    Twenty days into the war, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, is asking the world for "anti-air" support, calling Russia’s invasion "a full-scale genocide" of the Ukrainian people.Why it matters: A day before President Zelensky is scheduled to address members of Congress, Markarova has a dire warning for the U.S. and other democracies: Putin’s war will not stop in Ukraine. She requested support in the form of more weapons, diplomatic pressure and increased sanctions against Russi

  • White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

    President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday. Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders at a summit in Brussels on March 24.

  • Ancient sarcophagus found under Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

    Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre-Dame cathedral along with fragments of a rood screen, offering a new insight into the history of the building which is currently under reconstruction after a devastating fire in 2019. Notre-Dame, which dates back to the 12th century, commissioned the excavation works inside the cathedral as a precautionary measure before the installation of scaffolding needed to restore a 100-metre high wooden roof ridge. "The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality," France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said, adding that excavation works have been extended until March 25.

  • White House to reopen to public tours as Omicron fades

    The White House will reopen to the public next month after being shuttered two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday, with the U.S. Capitol reportedly also weighing plans. The White House will open for tours starting April 15 two days a week, it said in a statement, adding that masks are optional and those who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or are otherwise possibly ill should not attend. Congress is also weighing a phased reopening starting March 28 and moving toward a full reopening by Sept. 5, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed source.

  • Russia exits leading human rights organization after suspension

    Russia said it is leaving Europe's leading human rights organization after it was suspended following its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry gave the Council of Europe's Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić a formal letter notifying the group of Moscow's withdrawal, The Associated Press reported. The ministry alleged the organization was targeting Russia and said the Russian constitution would protect individuals' human...

  • Fox News Host Thinks Admitting Trump Tried To Bribe Ukraine Will Own The Libs

    Spoiler alert: It didn't.

  • US holds military exercises in Yellow Sea amid signs N. Korea is prepping missile test

    The U.S. military conducted an aircraft carrier-led exercise in the Yellow Sea and intensified air defense artillery drills at a base in South Korea in response to increased missile tests from North Korea, U.S. forces said Tuesday. "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has significantly increased the pace and scale of ballistic missile launches since September 2021," U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom) said in a statement. "The...

  • Solo Stove Is Releasing a Wood-Fired Pizza Oven for Pi Day That Can Cook Pizza In Just 2 Minutes

    Just in time for Pi Day, Solo Stove introduces its first-ever pizza oven.

  • This great OLED TV is $600 off at Crutchfield—get the Sony A90J OLED TV today

    Upgrade your home media experience with the Sony A90J OLED TV, now available for a hefty discount at Crutchfield.

  • Ohio governor signs concealed firearms bill removing permits requirement

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Monday that will allow anyone 21 and older who is lawfully allowed to possess a weapon to carry a concealed gun without a permit.Our thought bubble: DeWine faces a multi-way challenge for the Republican primary for governor. His signing of the permitless carry bill comes just weeks before early voting starts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The Ohio governor was pressured to act to curb gun violence

  • Russian oligarch charged with illegal donations in US campaign finance scheme

    The Department of Justice has charged a Russian oligarch with making illegal political contributions as a foreign national and with conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani.According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Andrey Muraviev allegedly sought to push millions of dollars to candidates and campaigns in an attempt to "corrupt our political system to advance his business interests."Muraviev, 47, is alleged to have conspired with Lev Parnas...

  • Immigration lawyer killed in Queens was Tiananmen Square protester

    When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old immigration lawyer stabbed in the neck and body.

  • Russia says it may have to service FX debt in roubles due to sanctions

    Western sanctions over events in Ukraine have cut Russia off from key parts of global financial markets and have frozen nearly half of the country's $640 billion gold and FX reserves, triggering the worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Siluanov said Russia has to pay coupons on its Eurobonds on March 16 and has already asked Western banks to carry out the transaction. But should a major part of Russia's reserves be frozen, the payment could run into "particular challenges" as the possibility of those payments going through would depend on sanctions.

  • Russia, Ukraine invasion: Russia assault advances as peace talks pick up

    The diplomatic path to end the war remains fragile as Russia inches closer to Ukraine's capital and continues to attack. FOX's Lauren Blanchard has more.

  • Former Pennsylvania mayor accused of shooting Pokemon Go players in food bank parking lot

    The 51-year-old woman was on the phone with Pennsylvania State Police around 9 p.m. Monday when she opened fire. She was allegedly noticeably intoxicated and said she would kill the two people.

  • Tiananmen Square protester stabbed to death in his law firm’s office in New York

    The 66-year-old legal scholar continued to advocate for those jailed or killed by Chinese authorities

  • FOX News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine: 'His Talents Were Vast'

    Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Honrenka, outside of Kyiv, while newsgathering with FOX journalist Benjamin Hall

  • Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and top US officials sanctioned by Russia in response to 'extremely Russophobic' measures

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions are a "consequence of the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US Administration."