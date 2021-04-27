Fox Business’ Charles Payne Breaks Down the Ideal Asset Allocation for Long-Term Gains

©Charles Payne / Charles Payne

Charles Payne is the host of Fox Business Network’s “Making Money with Charles Payne” and a frequent contributor to Fox News Channel. Payne began his career on Wall Street in 1985 as an analyst at E.F. Hutton. In 1991, he founded Wall Street Strategies, an independent stock market research firm. He continues to serve as the firm’s chief executive officer and principal analyst. Payne is also the author of the book, “Be Smart, Act Fast, Get Rich.”

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, here he shares the investing advice he himself follows, the ideal asset allocation for long-term gains and why you shouldn’t be checking your portfolio on a daily basis.

What advice would you give your younger self about investing?

The crowd is often wrong and certainly too emotional, but it has power to move markets. Sidestep damage from the herd and move in after they’ve trampled the market. Hold certain stocks longer term — I have Apple and Amazon, but had stocks I loved and knew would be great over the years but closed out.

Discover: See the Full List of Money’s Most Influential and More

What is the best thing you did to boost your own portfolio?

Never got completely out of the market. Took larger positions as I earned more money

When it comes to investing for the long-term, what should people focus on?

65% stocks

15% home

10% hard assets like rare whiskey, watches (including antique watches), baseball cards, etc.

5% gold

5% Bitcoin

Read: Brown Ambition’s Mandi Woodruff Says This 1 Simple Trick Will Help You Boost Your Savings

What is the biggest mistake people make when it comes to investing?

They lose faith far too fast. They want stocks to go up every day, and I’m noticing more are measuring portfolio against the market on a daily or weekly basis. NUTS.

More From GOBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: April 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fox Business’ Charles Payne Breaks Down the Ideal Asset Allocation for Long-Term Gains