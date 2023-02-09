Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2023

And with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Lachlan.

Lachlan Murdoch: Thanks, Gabby, and thank you all for joining us this morning to discuss our second quarter results. Our fiscal second quarter continued to build upon the strength of the first quarter to deliver record first half ratings and revenue at Fox. Financially, we delivered a 4% increase in our top line, including a 4% advertising revenue growth. Our EBITDA grew a massive 71%, principally due to strong advertising results from sports and political as well as the impact of exiting Thursday Night Football. Our television segment led this growth and had a truly stellar performance. The station's group posted another record political midterm cycle, with approximately $250 million booked during the first half of our fiscal year.

This is higher than our previous midterm record and just shy of our fiscal '21 presidential year record. These are impressive numbers and reinforce the strength and breadth of our station group. FOX Sports was also a key growth driver this past quarter where advertising, pricing and demand remains solid on the back of viewership records for the NFL and for the World Cup. By every measure, FOX Sports is having an extraordinary year. Fox's domination of the fall was led by four of our most prominent rights packages, the NFL, the Big Ten network, Major League Baseball and FIFA, all coming together to produce a truly powerful schedule. For the fourth straight calendar year, FOX Sports is the industry leader in live events, with some notable achievements that bode well for our future, including the current NFL regular season on FOX averaged over 19 million viewers and finished as the number one NFL package on television.

America's Game of the Week averaged just over 24 million viewers and is projected to be the most watched program of all of television for the 14th straight year. And our Thanksgiving game this year was the most watched regular season game ever on any network, delivering 42 million viewers. College Football had its most watched season ever on Fox, led by Big Noon Saturday, which was the most watched college football window for the second straight year, while the annual Ohio State-Michigan rivalry was the most watched regular season college game on any network in 11 years. And, of course, the 2022 Men's World Cup exceeded our expectations with average viewership of over the tournament up 30% from the 2018 matches. We can't wait for the Women's World Cup this summer, and we're already getting ready for the 2026 Men's World Cup here in North America.

Of course, the strength of the FOX Sports portfolio was on full display this past Thanksgiving, with our traditional Thanksgiving NFL game, USA versus England in the World Cup, a huge college football game and America's Game of the Week, all spread over just four days. The ratings were impressive, but the revenue we generated was even better. We wrote just shy of $250 million over the long weekend. And the strength of FOX Sports has continued into the current quarter on the back of exciting player football and what will be a record sold out Super Bowl this coming Sunday. At Tubi, we had another strong quarter where ad revenues grew by 25% over last year, as we continue to outperform our peers. We have seen increases in almost every major KPI of Tubi, including CPMs, TVT and engagement.

In fact, Tubi had its highest quarterly viewership in this fiscal second quarter, with total viewing time up 41% year-on-year, while December alone was the highest TVT and highest user month ever. These trends have continued early into the third quarter as Tubi add viewers and content to the platform. At FOX Entertainment, Rob Wade has settled into his new role as CEO and has already launched two of the season's biggest hits; Accused, ranked as the most watched debut on any broadcast or cable network in two years, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is this season's number one unscripted program. Further, FOX Entertainment recently announced a multiyear extension with Hulu of our longstanding content licensing agreement, which bolsters Fox's streaming audience and provides Hulu with a key point of differentiation in a crowded streaming world.

Turning to FOX News media, the FOX News channel ended the second quarter as the most watched cable network in total day and in primetime, while maintaining its lead as the most watched cable news network, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in both total viewers and demo in the quarter for both prime and total day. And the FOX Business Network ended the quarter as the most watched business cable network, beating CNBC in total viewers during the business day and market hours for the third consecutive quarter. FOX Nation accelerated subscriber growth over the last quarter and last year and had the best quarter ever for engagement in terms of hours viewed, no doubt driven by brilliant fresh content like Yellowstone: One Fifty. Looking at the distribution side of our business, we have now completed most of the deals expiring in the first year of our multiyear affiliate renewal cycle.

So far the results confirm the confidence we have in monetizing our leading brands and content, and we are pleased that the market recognizes the value that Fox delivers to their offerings. It has been a truly strong quarter, one that showcased the very best of Fox and has shown that the underlying performance of Fox is exceptionally healthy. Looking ahead into this third fiscal quarter, our top line will, of course, be aided by a record Super Bowl. But we are still seeing solid national demand for our news and sports platforms, growth in the Tubi KPIs and we are encouraged to see multiple ad categories pacing strongly positive at our local stations. Before handing the call over to Steve, I want to add some perspective to the Fox story. In the almost four years since the spin, Fox has grown and flourished while pursuing a simple strategy, a core business of trusted brands that delivers consistent and substantial audiences and a portfolio of digital growth initiatives that scale over time.

With our focused sports and news franchises, we have taken a differentiated approach, choosing to serve our audience primarily through the pay TV ecosystem, which optimizes the delivery and value of live programming. Our ability to drive our business and execute our strategy is underpinned by a number of accomplishments. For example, our affiliate and advertising revenue growth is driven by our pricing power, reinforced by regularly delivering large scale audiences and uniquely providing exclusive content to our pay TV distributors. This approach has led to nearly $2 billion in affiliate revenue growth and over 1.3 billion in advertising revenue growth since the spin in 2019. By focusing on live content, our core Fox brands have been able to run sharply counter to the broader trend of linear TV.

We can see this by looking at consumption trends. Over the past 10 years, consumption of FOX Sports events is up 18% and consumption of FOX News is up 28%. Our portfolio of sports rights is secure and is the best out there, with the vast majority of them locked up for the foreseeable future. Our NFL rights, the single best package in all of television extends to the 2033 season. We just completed the first year of our Major League Baseball extension and renewed our Big Ten rights, which each takes us out through the end of the decade. We have the European Championships through 2028 and another cycle with our FIFA World Cup rights. These long-term rights provide us the visibility and necessary flexibility to plan our businesses and pursue growth opportunities moving forward.

On the digital side, we have made calculated investments in areas where we believe we can add significant value. Sports wagering and advertising video-on-demand are the two best examples of this. We have a firm footing in the sports gambling space. We were the first among U.S. media companies to strike a partnership with a betting operator because we see the potential for sports betting to drive engagement, enhance the viewing experience, and keep viewers coming back to FOX Sports linear and digital platforms. The various financial options and investments we have reflect our view that sports gambling is a long-term play and we are focused on cementing our leadership in this rapidly evolving and high growth sector. Tubi, the number one AVOD player, leads our streaming strategy and with minimal investment when compared to our peers.

Revenue and engagement KPIs at Tubi have far exceeded our expectations and are consistently growing in the healthy double digit range since we acquired it almost three years ago. The results at Tubi are proof that our strategy is working and we will continue investing in and growing this platform. Finally, I'd like to address the recent announcement regarding News Corporation. As you know, my father and I reached the conclusion that exploring a combination with News Corp. is not optimal for shareholders of Fox or News Corp. at this time. As such, the special committees were disbanded and no further time or action is being taken on this topic. I've said in the past that I think scale provides flexibility and that it's important to be prepared when opportunities present themselves.

The rationale behind considering accommodation with News Corp. was about that; scale, flexibility, synergies, opportunities, great IP and above all creating value for all shareholders. As a CEO of Fox, I have never felt more confident about our strategy, the quality of our assets and the strength of our financial position. This confidence is clearly demonstrated by this morning's announcement to increase our share repurchase authorization to $7 billion, with the immediate deployment of $1 billion of the expanded authorization toward an accelerated share repurchase transaction, while continuing our current in-market purchases. Consistent with our track record, we remain committed to delivering value for our shareholders in a thoughtful and disciplined manner.

And we will continue to explore every opportunity to maximize that value over the long term. And now, let me turn it over to Steve for more on the results.

Steve Tomsic: Thanks, Lachlan, and good morning, everyone. Fox continued to deliver financially in the fiscal second quarter, with total company revenue growth of 4% and 71% growth in EBITDA. Notwithstanding the absence of Thursday Night Football, our overall revenue growth was led by a 4% increase in advertising revenues where in the quarter, we saw continued strength in political advertising of the stations, which when viewed across the full fiscal first half, nearly matched the political record set during the 2020 presidential cycle. Additionally, our sports advertising was supported by a full roster of marquee events and Tubi continued to sustain its high growth trajectory. Our affiliate revenues increased by 1%, with limited renewal activity impacting the quarter and trailing 12 months subscriber losses remaining consistent at approximately 7%.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was $531 million, up $220 million over the prior year. In addition to our revenue growth, we also have benefited from lower expenses as a result of our early exit from the Thursday Night Football agreement. Net income attributable to stockholders was $330 million, or $0.58 per share, up meaningfully against a net loss of $85 million, or negative $0.15 per share, reported in the prior year period. Alongside our growth in EBITDA, you'll recall that our GAAP P&L is regularly impacted by the change in fair value of the company's investment in Flutter, which we recognize in other net. Excluding this impact and other non-core items, growth was strong with adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share, up $0.35 against last year's $0.13 per share.

Turning to our segments. At television, we delivered 6% revenue growth, including a 5% increase in advertising revenues. As you know, our advertising revenues in the December quarter of last year benefited from our coverage of Thursday Night Football. Despite that comparable headwind, we delivered meaningful gains across the segment. This was led by the strong political cycle, the addition of the World Cup at FOX Sports and continued strong growth at Tubi. On the NFL specifically, we also have benefited from strong pricing, a record-breaking Thanksgiving Day broadcast and the timing of Week 18 of the season sliding back into the December quarter. Meanwhile, advertising revenue growth at Tubi was up 25% in the quarter and exceeded $200 million on the back of record levels of engagement.

In an uneven programmatic advertising marketplace, we're able to maintain CPMs and are well positioned to deploy more inventory as market conditions strengthen. Television affiliate fee revenues were up 6% as healthy growth in pricing across all Fox affiliated stations continued to outpace the impact from subscriber declines. Other revenues increased 26% in the quarter, primarily reflecting the consolidation of the prior year acquisition of MarVista. EBITDA in our television segment was up $529 million to $256 million as we benefited from the strong political market and realized the anticipated financial benefit from the exit of our Thursday Night Football agreement. These benefits were partially offset by higher costs from the World Cup and the annual growth in rights amortization we see across our sports portfolio.

Similar to the levels reported in our fiscal first quarter, our net EBITDA investment in Tubi amounted to approximately $50 million in the December quarter. At cable, we saw revenues generally in line with the prior year. Cable advertising revenues were essentially flat. As Lachlan mentioned, we continue to see meaningful pricing gains in national advertising across our leadership brands. Additionally, our national sports networks benefited from the broadcast of the World Cup in the quarter. However, this was offset by a softer direct response marketplace that impacted FOX News Media. Cable affiliate fee revenues were broadly flat coming in at $1.03 billion. As we have signaled previously, we are in the early days of our next distribution renewal cycle where we expect revenue gains to be skewed towards the television segment.

Meanwhile, cable other revenues were up 7% in the quarter, once again led by higher FOX Nation subscription revenues. EBITDA in our cable segment was $353 million compared to the $668 million reported last year, largely due to higher costs of the national sports networks led by the World Cup and postseason baseball. Expenses were also elevated at FOX News Media due to the digital investments at nation and weather and higher legal costs associated with ongoing litigation. Now turning to cash flow, we're consistent with the normal seasonality of our working capital cycle. We recorded a free cash flow deficit of $610 million in the quarter. This typical first half trend reflects the concentration of payments for sports rights and the build-up of advertising related receivables, both of which reverse in the second half of our fiscal year.

From a capital deployment perspective, fiscal year-to-date, we have repurchased $550 million by our share buyback program. This takes the total cumulative amount repurchased to $3.15 billion, representing 15% of our total shares outstanding since the launch of the program in 2019. In addition, today, we declared a $0.25 semiannual dividend. And as Lachlan mentioned, this morning, we also announced an incremental buyback authorization of $3 billion, taking our total authorization to $7 billion. We will immediately deploy $1 billion of this expanded authorization toward an accelerated share repurchase transaction, while concurrently continuing with our normal course buyback pacing which would see us repurchase $450 million in additional shares across the remainder of the fiscal year.

These meaningful capital return measures are enabled by the strength of our financial position where we again closed the quarter with a very robust balance sheet, comprising $4 billion in cash and $7.2 billion in debt. And with that, let me turn it back to Gabby.

Gabrielle Brown: Thank you, Steve. And now we would be happy to take questions from the investing community.

