Fox creates its own vaccine passport while its big names undermine vaccination push

Fox Corporation created its own version of a ‘vaccination passport’ for its employees, even as big names on Fox News continued to undermine the Covid-19 vaccination push, said reports.

The staff of Fox Corporation received an email from the company in June which said they had worked out a “secure, voluntary way for employees to self-attest their vaccination status,” according to CNN News.

The concept of “FOX Clear Pass” is voluntary, reported The Hill. It involves employees of Fox Corporation informing the company about the details of their vaccination, including the day of inoculation and the name of the vaccine used.

The email said this information will help the company in planning the space and contact tracing. A follow-up email from the company informed the employees that those who shared their vaccination details will be allowed to avoid the daily health screening, said CNN news.

“Thank you for providing FOX with your vaccination information. You no longer are required to complete your daily health screening,” the email said.

However, it is not clear whether Fox is making the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for employees to return to the offices. Many of the staffers have already returned to offices and the organisation is expected to fully reopen in the coming months. Two of its anchors recently urged people to get vaccinated.

Several top personalities on Fox News repeatedly voiced their opposition to both Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine passports in the past.

“Medical Jim Crow has come to America,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in June. “If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones,” he said, lashing out at America’s Covid-19 vaccination push.

“Imagine our confusion today looking out across the country, the very same people who just the other day told us that segregation is immoral are now enforcing segregation,” he said.

Over the past few months, many of the top personalities on Fox News also indicated that being asked to show Covid-19 vaccination status is against personal freedom and is anti-American.

News reports have been highlighting that Fox News has been very vocal against Covid-19 restrictions and precautions even as they have been promoting the same internally. For instance, several of its television hosts have spoken against masks but the company guidelines mandate that employees wear them.

