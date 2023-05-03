Fox cub gets stuck in underground pipe

The baby fox was left a little dirty from its ordeal

A fox cub has been rescued by firefighters after it became trapped in an underground pipe.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews helped to dig the wild animal out after officers were called to Turner Road, Colchester at 12:36 BST on Monday, after a call from the RSPCA.

Its Urban Search and Rescue team used a camera to find out where it was.

The cub was freed by 13:55 and was left in the care of the animal charity.

Fire crews dug a hole and removed earth to get to the wild animal

In reference to the song What Does The Fox Say?, the service joked on social media, that after its rescue the cub said: "Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding, Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!"

Everyone involved in the rescue looked pleased with the happy outcome

