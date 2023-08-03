Fox cub rescued after being found in a bath

A fox cub has been rescued from an Edinburgh home after residents discovered the creature in their bath.

The Scottish SPCA was called to Ormidale Terrace near Murrayfield on Tuesday after the surprise guest was found.

It is thought the cub snuck into the house through an open door earlier in the day.

The charity said the animal was unhurt and it was released back into the wild.

Animal rescue officer Catherine Atterton said: "The resident of the house got a bit of a shock when they discovered the fox cub in the bath!

"They think the animal must have sneaked in through an open door at some point during the day but wasn't sure when.

"Thankfully the cub was unhurt, just a bit frightened.

"We were able to release the cub back into the wild straight away in the vicinity of the fox den we think they came from."

If an animal is found in distress, people are urged to call the SSPCA or seek advice on the charity's website.