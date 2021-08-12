Fox denied participation in restorative justice program

Aug. 12—District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Wednesday formally rejected Santa Fe gallery owner Stephen Fox from a so-called restorative justice deal offered to other defendants accused of helping to destroy the Plaza obelisk in October.

Fox, 73, was charged with two fourth-degree felonies of criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage following the toppling of the 152-year-old obelisk, known as Soldiers' Monument, on Indigenous Peoples Day. He also was charged with unlawful assembly, a petty misdemeanor.

He is one of eight people charged with destroying the monument. Two others were accused of crimes tied to a skirmish before the obelisk was pulled down, though one man's case was dropped. Seven of the remaining defendants agreed in May to participate in the restorative justice program, which requires them to pay fines and complete community service to resolve their charges, rather than face jail time.

A case is pending for another defendant charged in June.

For Fox to join his co-defendants in the program, also known as pre-prosecution diversion, he would have to sign a formal statement admitting to his participation in the incident, as well as agree to the fines and community service.

"The office met with him, emailed and spoke with him, and he continues to reject terms of the PPD program," Carmack-Altwies told First Judicial District Judge Sylvia Lamar in a court hearing Wednesday morning. "He does not want to do the community service. We do not believe he is able to work with the restorative justice program."

Fox told Lamar he thought he had signed documents stating he agreed to the program, but he had questions about the community service.

"I have not rejected their pretrial processing whatsoever," Fox said. "This is a very serious matter. I'm much more aware of the seriousness of it in my age."

Assistant District Attorney Morgan Wood said Fox received a copy of the agreement and made a number of suggested changes. He was told those suggestions were unacceptable and that he needed to agree to the same terms as the other defendants, but he refused, she added.

Fox said he's now ready to sign the agreement.

"I'm more than willing to sign again what they have prepared and participate in however this can be salvaged," he told Lamar.

Carmack-Altwies raised questions during the hearing about Fox's mental competency to face trial. She said her office planned to file a motion seeking an evaluation.

The restorative justice deal is "not on the table" for Fox, Carmack-Altwies said, but that could change if he undergoes the competency evaluation and hires an attorney.

"We do not feel he would be a good participant in our PPD program nor think that he would be a productive member of the restorative justice process," she said.

At Fox's last hearing in July, Lamar ordered him to apply for a lawyer through the state Law Offices of the Public Defender. He said Wednesday he not yet hired a lawyer but did not clarify whether he had applied again for a public defender.

Lamar urged him to get a lawyer and said the case will proceed toward a trial.