'Fox is different': Donald Trump slams Fox News, questions favored network's poll

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blasted Fox News on Sunday, questioning what has long been a favored network for the president after a recent poll found his approval rating had dropped.

"I don't know what’s happening with Fox," Trump told reporters as he departed a week-long stay at his golf resort in New Jersey to return to Washington. “Fox is different, there’s no question about it."

The president's latest criticism of Fox, which had long been spared from similar barbs directed at CNN and other networks, came after a Fox News poll this week indicated that his approval rating dropped to 43% from 46% in July.

More respondents said Trump is “tearing the country apart” than did in previous years; 59% said he is divisive while 31% said he is “drawing the country together.”

Trump didn't directly answer a question about whether he would take part in debates in the 2020 election.

"I'm the one calling the shots" on the general election debates, Trump said.

It was only the latest case of the president criticizing what he has described as his favorite news outlet. Trump blasted the network last month in a series of tweets.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: OTK More

Trump has often praised Fox commentators like talk show host Sean Hannity, but he has on occasion criticized its news gathering organization on items ranging from pollsto its sponsorship of town halls with Democratic presidential candidates.

On June 17, Trump tweeted: "Something weird going on at Fox."

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump blasts Fox News after poll shows approval slipping