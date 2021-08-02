Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality.

John Fawcett, who works on the “Kudlow" show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Channel, claims in his lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan that “sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox."

He said executives “will bend over backwards to protect such behavior so long as it is perpetrated by senior management or prominent on-air personalities."

In a statement, Fox News Media said it had investigated and addressed Fawcett's claim against the personality, and that his additional claims were “baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday."

Fawcett, 27, who was hired in March 2019, said he was in an elevator with Fox personality Andrew Napolitano later that year when Napolitano stroked his arm and made suggestive comments. He said he told his then-boss, Lou Dobbs, who told a company executive but the executive was dismissive.

Fox said the network investigated and “took immediate, appropriate action." The company said it and Napolitano had since ended their relationship, but did not clarify when asked if that was connected to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Fawcett also said that while working at Kudlow's show, which he started working after Dobbs' show was canceled, he has heard Kudlow use slurs and make sexually inappropriate remarks with no recrimination.

He also said the executive producer, a woman, discriminated against male staff in an effort to replace them with female staff, and that she tried to force Fawcett's resignation or firing.

Fox denied the allegations and said it would “defend the matter vigorously in court.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC city council fires manager, 5th to leave since 2000, but doesn’t tell residents why

    Larry Faison spent about 7 years in the job. His predecessor lasted less than 4 months.

  • Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

    Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges. “For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.” Genetixs filed suit [more]

  • CDC can't stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

    The White House said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium” and asked that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes. Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months. The prospect of mass evictions has led to criticism that the Biden administration was slow to address the end of the moratorium, which expired over the weekend.

  • Latin America's resurgent left and Caribbean spurn U.S. policy on Cuba

    The United States doubled down on its tough stance and sanctions on Cuba after historic protests in the Communist-run island last month and said it would seek to support protesters. But many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region which is still scarred by Washington’s backing of coups during the Cold War and has shifted leftwards in recent years, are asking it to back off instead. President Joe Biden branded Cuba a "failed state" in the wake of the July 11-12 protests over an economic crisis and curbs on freedoms.

  • Pro-Biden groups to spend $100 million on August ad blitz

    An array of progressive and pro-White House groups plans to spend nearly $100 million to promote President Joe Biden’s agenda over the next month to pressure Congress while lawmakers are on their August recess. The push being announced Monday, coupled with a wave of travel by the president’s top surrogates, is meant to promote and secure passage of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan: a bipartisan package focused on highways, transit and broadband, and a Democrats-only budget reconciliation bill for child care and what the White House calls human infrastructure. Votes on both proposals, expected in the weeks ahead, are expected to be narrow, with Biden and Democratic leaders needing to keep in line a group of moderate Republicans for the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan bill as well as an ideologically diverse set of Democrats for the potentially $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. Here's why she's doing it, what Disney has to say about it, and what the lawsuit could mean for Hollywood and the streaming wars.

    The "Black Widow" star's lawsuit is one of the first sticky situations bred out of a pandemic-era decision to release movies in theaters and online.

  • Zoom will pay $85 million to settle lawsuit over privacy and 'zoombombing'

    Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit over both privacy and 'zoombombing.'

  • Zoom agrees to $85 million settlement in privacy lawsuit

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to pay $85 million and improve its security practices as part of a preliminary settlement to a two-pronged lawsuit filed against it over privacy violations and so-called "Zoombombing."

  • Zoom reaches settlement in class-action lawsuit over 'Zoombombings': Do you have money coming?

    Zoom reached an agreement in a class-action lawsuit over how it handled user data and reports of "Zoombombings."

  • Zoom reaches $85 million settlement over user privacy, 'Zoombombing'

    (Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called Zoombombing. A preliminary settlement filed on Saturday afternoon requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Zoom agreed to security measures including alerting users when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings, and to provide specialized training to employees on privacy and data handling.

  • Ernst & Young, auditors to pay over $10 million to settle SEC charges

    Ernst & Young, partner James Herring and former partners James Young and Curt Fochtmann interfered with a public company's selection of an auditor threatening their ability to remain objective and impartial as auditors, the SEC said. The agency brought related charges against William Stiehl, previously chief accounting officer at the company which the SEC did not name, for his misconduct in the selection process, known as a request for proposal process.

  • Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

    ‘They don’t want to pay an actress what she rightfully deserves,’ one person wrote

  • Zoom Reaches $85M Settlement In Lawsuit Over User Privacy

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights, Reuters reports. According to the lawsuit, Zoom was sharing personal data with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Linkedin, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called "Zoombombing." In Zoombombing, outsiders hijack Zoom meetings, display pornography, use racist language, or post other disturbing content. Ac

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click here for information about ...

  • Zoom reaches $85M settlement in 'Zoombombing' lawsuit

    Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the video conferencing giant of violating users' privacy by sharing their data with third parties without permission and enabling "Zoombombing" incidents. Zoombombing, a term coined by TechCrunch last year as its usage exploded because of the pandemic, describes unapproved attendees entering and disrupting Zoom calls by sharing offensive imagery, using backgrounds to spread hateful messages or spouting slurs and profanities. The lawsuit, filed in March 2020 in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, also accused the firm of sharing personal user data with third parties, including Facebook, Google and LinkedIn.

  • BZ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 10, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in BZ:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form?id=18167&from=5

  • Zoom settles US class action privacy lawsuit for $86m

    The video conferencing firm denies wrongdoing, but has agreed to boost security measures.

  • ‘No jab, no job’ policies set to spark deluge of employment tribunals, lawyers warn

    Unions lead backlash after minister claims ‘good idea’ for companies to insist staff are double-jabbed

  • Home Point Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Home Point To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HMPT) and reminds investors of the August 20, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff ...