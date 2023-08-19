FOX Faceoff: Debate on spanking your children
In the special edition of FOX Faceoff, Charles Adams and Quanell X discuss the debate of spanking your children as parents.
In the special edition of FOX Faceoff, Charles Adams and Quanell X discuss the debate of spanking your children as parents.
The limited-edition Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition gets a specific Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige configuration.
Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk's announcement that X will no longer support the "block" function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. The company has often had to deal with the influx of users when Twitter announces a particularly unwelcome change, and that could be the case here -- though members of the Bluesky team have not yet confirmed what's causing the issues at hand or whether the timing is coincidental.
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
The seminal 1987 horror film “Zepotha” is back on TikTok. TikTok users are digging through their parents’ wardrobes to recreate the vintage outfits from the movie. It’s all part of a clever marketing campaign to promote a new song by the musical artist Emily Jeffri.
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
Have you ever wanted to play ‘Twin Peaks’ through the eyes of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper? You’ll soon be able to do just that via the magic of video games. A small French developer called Blue Rose Team has been prepping ‘Twin Peaks: Into the Night’ for a while now, and it just dropped a demo of the fan-made game. The graphics are retro and decidedly PS1-flavored.
Gunther Werks just revealed a hot, new Porsche 911 build at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
Tumblr is officially rolling out a new look for its web browser after testing it with select users over the past month. The new navigation interface looks a lot like X, formerly known as Twitter, as it brings the platform's navigation bar to the left. "When adding something new to Tumblr in the past, we’d simply add a new icon to our navigation with little further explanation," Tumblr wrote in a blog post.
X owner Elon Musk is promising to "soon" address the lack of transparency around "shadowbanning" on the social network formerly known as Twitter -- that is, not outright banning a user, but making changes that ensure their content is no longer circulated and kept out of public view. In replies to users on X, Musk apologized for why the process is taking so long and explained what's holding up X from providing this data to users. Shadowbanning has been a topic of concern even in Twitter's earlier days, as users didn't know they had been penalized in this way for their tweets.
X appears to be working on new ID verification features several months after rampant impersonation temporarily derailed the company’s paid verification plans.
Experts explain why some parents cry during back-to-school season.
"Firm believer that redirection is protection." The post What’s the ‘burnt toast theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
Today it is releasing Arthur Bench, an open source tool to help users find the best LLM for a particular set of data. Adam Wenchel, CEO and co-founder at Arthur, says the company has seen a lot of interest in generative AI and LLMs, and so they have been putting a lot of effort into creating products. “Arthur Bench solves one of the critical problems that we just hear with every customer which is [with all of the model choices], which one is best for your particular application,” Wenchel told TechCrunch.
The Rays placed the All-Star shortstop on the restricted list earlier this week.
Elon Musk, CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter (now X), has reportedly donated to a fertility and population research project in Texas. According to Bloomberg, Musk, who's been vocal about his belief that population collapse could end humanity, gave $10 million to the Population Wellbeing Initiative (PWI), a project housed at the University of Texas at Austin, through his charitable arm the Musk Foundation.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.