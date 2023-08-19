FOX Faceoff: Debate on spanking your children

TechCrunch

X owner Elon Musk is promising to "soon" address the lack of transparency around "shadowbanning" on the social network formerly known as Twitter -- that is, not outright banning a user, but making changes that ensure their content is no longer circulated and kept out of public view. In replies to users on X, Musk apologized for why the process is taking so long and explained what's holding up X from providing this data to users. Shadowbanning has been a topic of concern even in Twitter's earlier days, as users didn't know they had been penalized in this way for their tweets.