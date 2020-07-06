Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF): Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. FOXF was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with FOXF positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FOXF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 850 funds. These money managers shepherd most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by monitoring their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

How are hedge funds trading Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FOXF over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).