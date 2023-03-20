Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) which saw its share price drive 229% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 25% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Fox Factory Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Fox Factory Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fox Factory Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.6% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 27% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Fox Factory Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

