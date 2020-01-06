Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt suddenly trusts U.S. intelligence again

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt has newfound confidence in U.S. intelligence now that it has set its crosshairs on Iran.

A U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani last week, raising questions of why America focused on the Quds Force leader even though his deadly track record has spanned decades. But Earhardt doesn't seem to think we should be questioning the U.S. government on this one, saying Monday "you just have to trust" them.

"I find it interesting that people are critical of the president's decisions, of our intelligence community's decisions, or general's decisions," Earhardt said. "Everything can't be made public," she continued, paraphrasing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in saying "you just have to trust us, basically."









Ainsley Earhardt finds it "so interesting" that people criticize "our intelligence community's decisions," because "everything can't be made public ... you just have to trust [them]." pic.twitter.com/DC50DHWgJ2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 6, 2020

It's a bit ironic coming from Earhardt, who hasn't displayed much trust in the U.S. government or intelligence in the past. She's tossed around the conspiracy theory that there's a "deep state" pulling the strings when the U.S. government makes decisions — a theory whose believers usually don't trust the U.S. to keep secrets.

