'Fox & Friends' apologizes for making it seem like Ruth Bader Ginsburg died

PSA: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is alive and well, thank you very much.

The Fox & Friends co-hosts apologized after a graphic aired on the show appeared to announce her death. Before Ainsley Earhardt's interview with a college professor about diverse viewpoints on Monday, the segment showed a photo of Ginsburg with "1933-2019" accompanying it.

"A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it," co-host Steve Doocy said in a later segment. "We don't want to make it seem like anything other than that was a mistake, that was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake in the control room."

"We apologize," Earhardt added. "Big mistake, yes."

In a statement to the Hill, a Fox spokesperson said, “This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team."

Ginsburg is working from home as she recovers from surgery. In December, she underwent a procedure to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs.

Although she missed oral arguments for the first time in her 25 years as a Supreme Court Justice, she's expected to make a full recovery and return to the bench.