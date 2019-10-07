Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade just ripped Trump apart for 'abandoning' the Kurds in Syria

Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade has a very loud wakeup call for President Trump.

On Sunday night, the White House unexpectedly announced the U.S. will "no longer be in the immediate area" of northern Syria where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday a Turkish military incursion was "imminent." So the following morning, Kilmeade wasted no time going after Trump, tearing the president a new one for "abandoning our most loyal allies" in the Kurdish-held area.

"What a disaster," Kilmeade said to bluntly introduce the topic Monday morning. He then cited a White House statement reading the U.S. "defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,'" and countered by saying "we would not have done that without the Kurds, who did all of our fighting." Those Kurdish allies were "why our casualties were so low" during the ISIS fight, but "now we're saying 'Okay Turks, go wipe them out.'"





Despite Steve Doocy's attempt at rationalizing Trump's decision, it seemed to be universally decried across Trump's conservative base.