Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says Trump's Syria pullout has 'been worse than anyone could have imagined'

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade knows exactly how President Trump could reverse this whole Syria mess.

When Trump announced last week that U.S. troops would leave the Kurdish-held area of Syria and essentially open the area up to Turkish invasion, Kilmeade promptly ripped him apart. Now, after Turkey quickly and unsurprisingly attacked the Kurds, Kilmeade is firing back by calling Trump's decision "worse than anyone could have imagined."

While Trump encouraged the Kurds to back off and "ease the tensions with Turkey," they "instead" ended up "unprotected," Kilmeade said on the show Monday before outlining a course of action for Trump to reverse his decision. "The president must realize he made a huge mistake and say, 'I had a conversation with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan], he mislead me like everyone of the region,'" Kilmeade explained.





Trump, obviously watching his favorite morning show, had this response.





