‘Fox & Friends’ coming to the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Here’s how to join them

“Fox & Friends” will host “Breakfast with Friends” at the Golden Egg in Surfside Beach from 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Fox News morning talk show will broadcast live from the Surfside Beach diner. Co-host Lawrence Jones plans to speak with residents about the upcoming South Carolina primary and other daily news.

‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Lawrence Jones. He will be talking to people in Surfside Beach on Thursday morning.

It comes on the day that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will also be visiting the Myrtle Beach area. She will be at the Myrtle Beach restaurant 44 and King, 515 44th Ave N, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Golden Egg is located at 415 Highway 17 N. If you cannot attend, you can watch the show on the Fox News Channel or on their virtual live stream.

If you miss it, you can watch pieces of “FOX & Friends” episodes on the Fox News website.

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Those voting should make sure to bring a legal ID and voter ID card to the polls, The Sun News reported in January. In addition, some polling locations have been combined for this election.