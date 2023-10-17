Fox Hollow Farm victim identified decades after killing spree in Westfield, Indiana

The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the remains of a victim believed slain by Herbert Baumeister at Fox Hollow Farm more than three decades ago.

Allen Livingston, who went missing in 1993 in Indianapolis when he was in his mid-20s, was identified using DNA samples at the Indiana State Police lab.

County Coroner Jeff Jellison said Livingston was the first victim to be identified since the office sent a batch of 44 samples to state police roughly 18 months ago.

“His family was also the first to submit a sample,” Jellison said.

Police have linked Baumeister to eight victims found on an 18-acre Fox Hollow Farm off 156th Street and the Monon Trail in Westfield.

They were among the remains of at least 25 people found in June 1996, mostly young, gay men police suspect Baumeister lured to the property before killing them.

Jellison said a cousin of Livingston's sent the sample because he always suspected he was among the deceased at Fox Hollow. There was an urgency, the cousin said, because Livingston’s mother had terminal cancer and he wanted her to get an answer.

Jellison said he has spoken to the mother since the remains were identified. He said he did not know the circumstances around the man’s disappearance.

“This is a big success as far as our testing goes but once you think about celebrating you catch yourself because it means that someone was murdered,” he said.

Livingstone's cousin, Eric Pranger, said he was six when Livingston went missing and didn’t know him well. But he had always been aware of the Baumeister case and asked the coroner to look into it when he heard it was re-opened.

“I am a ball of emotion right now,” he said. “I am happy and sad. Happy he was identified and sad that it happened.”

Pranger said the disappearance had weighed heavily on the victim’s mother Sharon Livingston, 77.

“You could see at the holidays,” he said. “She’d be sad.”

She, too, is processing the new information.

“She is holding it together,” he said.

The ISP lab has also gained enough DNA evidence from the bone fragments the coroner submitted to build profiles on four other victims but so far none matches with evidence in the national DNA database, Jellison said.

More than 10,000 pieces of remains were excavated and stored at the University of Indianapolis.

Jellison said the victims were killed and burned and their bone fragments were crushed and buried.

Baumeister shot and killed himself shortly after law enforcement began investigating Fox Hollow Farm in 1996.

