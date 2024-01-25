Fox Hollow serial killings victim identified by DNA test

Authorities have identified through DNA testing a victim of serial killer Herb Baumeister at Fox Hollow Farms in the 1990s.

Manuel Resendez was 34 years old when he went missing in 1996, according to Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison.

He was identified at the time through dental records as one of Baumeister’s original victims but the family sought further confirmation through a DNA match.

Police have linked Baumeister to eight victims found on an 18-acre Fox Hollow Farm off 156th Street and the Monon Trail in Westfield but said the remains of an estimated 25 people were found there.

Fox Hollow serial killing victim Manuel Resendez

Previous Fox Hollow farm victim: Indianapolis man identified decades after killing spree in Westfield, Indiana

Jellison sent a batch of 44 DNA samples to the Indiana State Police lab to look for identifications about 1 ½ years ago.

The first additional victim, Allen Livingston, of Indianapolis, was identified last month. Livingston was 27 years old in August 1993, when he went missing.

The victims were discovered in June 1996 and were mostly young, gay men police suspect Baumeister lured from bars to the property before killing them.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418 or email him at john.tuohy@indystar.com. Follow him on Facebook and X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fox Hollow serial killings victim Manuel Resendez Identified by DNA