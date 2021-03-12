Fox host Brian Kilmeade says Biden should stop talking about Americans killed by Covid because it makes Trump look bad

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
Brian Kilmeade, right, co-host of Fox News&#x002019;s Fox and Friends, expressed frustration that Joe Biden references the more than half a million Americans killed by the coronavirus because of how it makes Donald Trump look. (Screengrab via Twitter)
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained on-air that Joe Biden continues to mention that more than 500,000 have died due to the coronavirus, and lamented that Donald Trump trusted health experts too much.

Mr Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox and Friends, argued Friday that Mr Biden was not being fair to Mr Trump's administration. He said Mr Biden should spend less time talking about the 500,000 Americans who died and instead focus on the positives.

“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin,” Mr Kilmeade said.

It is unclear why Mr Kilmeade thinks the Biden administration is interested in praising Mr Trump, who continues to peddle conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Mr Biden spokes about the death total in a recent speech, saying he kept the number on the back of his daily schedule, which he stores in his jacket pocket.

The Fox News host complained that by not praising Mr Trump, Mr Biden is failing at his stated goal of unification.

“Just to keep in mind, some of the things that Joe Biden had the opportunity to be that unifier, that uniter that he talked about at his inaugural," Mr Kilmeade said. "He could talk about Operation Warp Speed, how it exceeded expectations. He could talk about the vaccine how it was almost ready to go when he took office.”

Prior to that, Mr Kilmeade referenced a Wall Street Journal critique of the president, which alleged his biggest mistake was "putting too much faith in health experts and their lockdown models".

Mr Kilmeade's frustration that Mr Trump is not receiving enough positive attention mirrors that of Mr Trump himself, who issued a desperate statement claiming the public would not have the vaccine without him.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” Mr Trump wrote.

Because Mr Trump is still banned on most major social media sites, the memo had to be leaked to news outlets. The memo includes the Great Seal of the United States - despite it not being an official US government document - and claims to come from the "Office of Donald J Trump."

Biden to launch $650m coronavirus testing plan in schools and other group settings

US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India's vaccine production

Sean Hannity ridiculed for saying Biden should phone Trump and thank him for his Covid response

