Charles Payne calls Dave Portnoy a 'little b****' in on-air interview about meme stocks

Fox Business host Charles Payne called Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, a 'little b****' during a heated back-and-forth on Thursday.

Payne pressed Portnoy on selling all his "meme stocks," a decision he announced in February after a Reddit-fueled push to buy stocks from companies such as AMC Entertainment and Gamestop disrupted the stock market and caused competing hedge funds to lose massive amounts of money. He also pushed back on Portnoy's mocking of those who criticized him for doing so.

"You're being a moron," Portnoy said at the climax of their argument.

"You're being a little b****," Payne responded.

Portnoy replied laughingly, "I like that."

"You sold the minute you took that $700,000 hit, and you said you were 'paper hands,'" Payne said, employing a pejorative used to describe people who sell stocks off too early. "Now, so many of these people who were in this, a lot of them got drawn into it because of you. They're so disappointed and angry at you. What do you say to them?"

"Oh, those people are idiots," Portnoy said. "We don't pay any attention to those morons. Listen, most of the people who are saying 'paper hands' and this and that. They lost five cents. They lost a nickel. I lost $700,000. I got out of it. I took my beating. So anybody [who says] 'paper hands,' I'd like to wrap them in toilet paper and glue lettuce to them and set them afloat in the ocean."

"These people, these are Twitter eggs that you're listening to," Portnoy added, calling the host a "naive fool."

"Don't be a little b****. Don't be a little b****, Charles," Portnoy said before the segment ended.

On Twitter, Portnoy reiterated his lack of offense.

"I have our pr people and Fox show being like 'so sorry' blah blah blah. I loved it. That’s how you put asses in the seats @cvpayne you little b***h," he said.

I have our pr people and Fox show being like “so sorry” blah blah blah. I loved it. That’s how you put asses in the seats @cvpayne you little bitch. #amc #DiamondHands — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 24, 2021

The Washington Examiner reached out to Fox Business for comment on the exchange but did not immediately hear back.

