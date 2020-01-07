Fox Host's 'America First' Shift Makes an Exception for Trump's Iran Strike

Pete Hegseth, right, in Samarra, Iraq in 2006. (via Pete Hegseth via The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Immediately after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran, some of the loudest applause was heard from Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and a decorated veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“He’s a terrorist who has killed Americans. We knew where he was and the president took a bold move to get rid of him, and people around the globe are thankful for that,” Hegseth said on the set of “Fox & Friends,” a perch he often takes to validate — and at times influence — Trump’s military policies.

That was the same Hegseth who has defended the president’s cozy interactions with Kim Jong Un, embraced Trump’s “America first” agenda of withdrawing forces abroad — and reversing interventionist policies he labeled irresolute and shameful — and energetically taken up the cause of combat veterans accused of war crimes.

But at no point during Trump’s presidency has Hegseth loomed larger, with the United States on a war footing and the next step unknown. Among the president’s unofficial policy advisers and those who add to the echo chamber on Fox News talk shows, no one else channels Trump’s mix of avowed isolationism, impulsive interventionism and unexpected resort to force.

“If I was part of shaping the narrative” concerning the strike on General Soleimani, Hegseth said in a telephone interview Monday, “well, that’s a wonderful part of my day job.”

Hegseth’s views, which have greatly evolved since his time in the Army and his tenure leading two conservative veterans organizations, are emblematic of the seismic shift among many Republicans under Trump on long-held foreign policy positions. They also reflect a slow but significant souring among veterans on the post-9/11 conflicts that many believe have cost the nation too much in lives and money.

“I think a lot of us who were very hawkish and believe in American military might and strength were very resistant to how candidate Trump characterized the wars,” Hegseth said in another recent telephone interview. “But if we are honest with ourselves, there is no doubt that we need to radically reorient how we do it. How much money have we invested, how many lives have we invested and has it actually made us safer? Is it still worth it?”

Hegseth’s influence was most pronounced late last year when he lobbied heavily on behalf of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a member of the Navy SEALs who was acquitted of serious war crimes. Trump reversed a demotion ordered as punishment, and then fired the secretary of the Navy, whom Hegseth had aggressively criticized.

Hegseth took to Fox News in November to defend Gallagher. “From the beginning, this was overzealous prosecutors who were not giving the benefit of the doubt to the trigger pullers,” he said.

He spoke to Trump several times about the case. Trump subsequently tagged Hegseth in tweets on the issue, a public confirmation of his interactions with the president.

Having been successful in the Gallagher case, Hegseth has now taken up the cause of winning pardons for the Blackwater security contractors who were found guilty in the 2007 shooting of dozens of unarmed Iraqis in Baghdad.

Hegseth’s shift has alienated some longtime allies.

“I respect his service,” said William Kristol, a conservative analyst and former mentor to Hegseth. “I knew him 10 years ago and hoped he would be one of many leaders of that generation for strong American policy. But he has now apologized for war crimes and is a demagogue for Trump.”

Hegseth’s rallying around Trump’s order to attack Soleimani has turned off some opponents of the “forever wars” who see opportunism. Voices like Tucker Carlson, another Fox host who has become strongly anti-war, and Concerned Veterans for America, a conservative group that Hegseth once led, have remained true to their war fatigue. Not Hegseth.

“I have been debating Pete Hegseth for 12 years, and I can’t tell you what he stands for other than himself and his own ambition,” said Jon Soltz, who served as an Army officer in the Iraq war and is a founder of VoteVets, a liberal group that advocates for veterans.

In 2009, Hegseth defended the surge in Afghanistan in repeated debates with Soltz, who was a critic of President Barack Obama and warned at the time that Iran was becoming empowered in Iraq.