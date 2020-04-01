Fox isn't enough: Amid coronavirus crisis, Trump leans on a new media friend

President Trump has made contentious exchanges with reporters a feature of his daily coronavirus briefings, often using personal invective to bulldoze past questions about shortfalls with masks, ventilators and testing and his own past statements.

But he has shown an altogether different response to one lesser-known media outlet that he has turned to repeatedly as a safety net, frequently citing them by name:

"OAN, please."

At one recent briefing, Trump called on the outlet twice and elicited two versions of the same question — or statement.

"Mr. President, your approval ratings have been the highest they've ever been, as well as the ratings on your handling of the virus," Jenn Pellegrino, the OAN correspondent seated among the press, said Sunday. "Yet there are some networks that are saying they're debating whether or not to carry these briefings live. Do you think there's a link between the two?"

"Well, I don't know. I know that — boy, that’s a nice question," Trump said. "Thank you very much."

Minutes later, after he harshly criticized two other reporters who asked about his past comments by reading them aloud — he blasted Yamiche Alcindor of PBS for a "nasty question" and urged her to "be nice," and then reprimanded Jeremy Diamond of CNN as producing "fake news" — he called on Pellegrino a second time.

She largely rephrased the same question she had moments before.

"What do you say to these detractors?" she asked.

Trump responded with a 463-word soliloquy in which he singled out three news organizations (CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times) for criticism and insisted he wasn't interested in his television ratings, before noting that the New York Times had reported his ratings rivaled those of football games, and then portraying himself as a victim of media censorship.

"I think it's terrible. When they don't want the president of the United States to have a voice, you're not talking about democracy any longer," Trump said. "Thank you very much."

At Monday's press briefing, OAN's correspondent, Chanel Rion, seemingly went too far even for Trump, noting that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus was fewer than the number of fetuses killed in elective abortions and asking him to comment.

Trump demurred.

"What you're mentioning has been going on for a long time," he said. "It's a sad event — lot of sad events in this country, but what we're doing now, we're working on the virus."

On Tuesday, Trump again called on Rion, who asked about one of the president's favorite subjects, the possible use of an existing drug as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rion was standing in the back of the briefing room. Under temporary rules implemented by the White House Correspondents Assn. to handle the current health emergency, only 14 reporters are allowed to attend the briefing each day and are spaced out across the room's 49 seats, with others barred from standing in the aisles. News outlets rotate the assignment.

Before Tuesday's briefing began, a representative of the correspondents association asked Rion to leave the room because it wasn't her day to attend, but she refused, claiming she was there "as a guest of Stephanie Grisham," the White House press secretary, according to reporters familiar with the exchange.

Neither Grisham nor Rion responded to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, after Rion again attended the briefing and stood in the back of the room in violation of the social distancing rules, the board of the correspondents organization voted to remove OAN from the seat rotation.

"We do not take this action lightly," the board wrote in a statement announcing the decision, which did not name OAN. "This is a matter of public safety."

Rion had similarly flouted the rules in late October, when she showed up one Sunday morning in the press pool — the rotating group of seven reporters given access, along with photographers, to the president's Oval Office appearances, bill signings and some meetings — on a day when she was not in the rotation. Hours earlier, a U.S. special forces raid had killed the leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr Baghdadi.

Trump made a point of complimenting Rion after she posed a question about whether his withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria weeks earlier was related to the raid.