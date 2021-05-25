Fox making Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham available to stream

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. Fox News announced that starting next week, it will make reruns of prime-time television shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those programs will be streamed starting the next day to subscribers of the Fox Nation service. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is now making Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said Tuesday that it will begin offering subscribers to its streaming service — Fox Nation — reruns of the three prime-time programs on Fox News Channel starting the day after they air.

Although Fox Nation currently offers audio-only versions of these programs, this makes it the first time the streaming service will offer full Fox News television shows on its platform. The shows will become available starting June 2.

Since its debut more than two years ago, the subscription service has sought to establish itself with a different programming mix than its television counterparts. But Fox overall has sought in recent months to give greater exposure to its prime-time opinion stars.

Carlson in late March began a video podcast on Fox Nation. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch earlier this month credited that program and the service's coverage of the Conservative Political Action Committee's meeting for boosting Fox Nation's subscriber rate by 40% since mid-February.

Fox does not, however, provide subscriber data for the service so it's impossible to tell what such a statistic really means.

Fox Nation also offered a four-part series on the life of Rush Limbaugh, “Age of Rush,” on its platform in March.

Recommended Stories

  • It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

    Six months after Donald Trump's loss, conspiracy theorists and backers of former President Donald Trump are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county on Tuesday debated a review of their voting machines.

  • Two moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. Senate Democrats known for independent streaks urged Republicans on Tuesday to support a bipartisan commission into the deadly January attack on the Capitol, after one in six House Republicans broke with party leadership and backed the probe. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema called on Republicans to work with them to reach agreement on a bill to investigate the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building while Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory, leaving five dead.

  • Jennifer Aniston Wore These Exact Shades of Lipstick on Friends

    And you can still shop them today.

  • Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $237.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day.

  • Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $77.28, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden's ATF nominee to face grilling over lobbying for gun controls

    Gun control advocate and federal law enforcement veteran David Chipman is no stranger on Capitol Hill, where he has previously urged the U.S. Congress to ban assault rifles and fought against efforts to deregulate firearm silencers. On Wednesday, he will seek its support for his nomination by President Joe Biden to serve as director of the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a job that is so politically fraught that the Senate has confirmed just one nominee in the last 15 years. Chipman has served in a variety of roles at the ATF he has now been nominated to lead, but currently works as a policy advisor for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Senator Mark Kelly after a gunman shot her in 2011.

  • Grand Jury secretly convenes to hear evidence in Donald Trump probe

    A grand jury has been convened in New York to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump in the event criminal charges are brought against him or his businesses, according to reports. The move, reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation of the former president and his business is progressing after more than two years. It also raises the prospect Mr Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime, either by Mr Trump himself or by someone potentially close to him or by his company. The panel was secretly convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post. It is not yet clear when, or even if, the grand jury will be asked to consider returning any indictments.

  • Trail of blood leads SC deputies to shooting victim. Now a man is charged with murder

    A 26-year-old man died at the scene of Sunday’s shooting, according to the coroner.

  • Religious artifacts returned to Thailand after decades

    Two stolen hand-carved religious artifacts, sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, were returned to the Thai government on Tuesday in a ceremony more than 50 years overdue. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — roughly a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. San Francisco, which owns the museum, agreed to hand over the ancient sandstone slabs, which had been structural parts of two religious sanctuaries in northeastern Thailand, following a three-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a civil lawsuit.

  • U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories. Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.

  • Golf-PGA Championship winner Mickelson 'inspired' by Bucs QB Brady

    Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year, starting all 20 games in 2020. The 43-year-old quarterback played through most of the season with discomfort in his knee but managed to guide the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title in February.

  • Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia accused the United States on Monday of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the restrictions were meant to push the parties involved to settle the conflict that erupted in November. Thousands have died in the fighting that has pitted Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), against the Ethiopian federal government and allied forces from neighbouring Eritrea.

  • 50 4th of July Appetizers for the Ultimate Summer Celebration

    Whether you’re cooking up a feast for a small group of friends or keeping things low-key with your family, these fresh and easy 4th of July...

  • LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

    "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…"

  • Tesla Stock Is Doomed to Trade Sideways, Says Analyst

    In the classic 1989 movie Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner’s character keeps hearing a mysterious voice telling him, “if you build it, they will come,” prompting him to inexplicably build a baseball diamond on his Iowa corn farm. It’s hard to tell if Elon Musk has heard voices telling him new customers will come in droves to buy Tesla (TSLA) models if he builds new plants, but their construction is nevertheless a concern raised by Wells Fargo’s Colin Langan. “We estimate TSLA will double its global capacity to ~2m unit as new plants come online in ~2022. This compares to deliveries of ~500k in 2020. The new Cybertruck and Model Y launch in Europe should add demand; however all-in Model 3/Y sales would need to be ~1.7m to fully use this capacity. This would be higher than the best luxury sedan & SUV sales combined (~0.9m).” Considering that over the last year, all of Tesla’s market share gains were driven by China, Langan thinks the recent protest at the Shanghai Auto Show and subsequent negative press is also a concern. And it’s not as if Tesla is the only company intent on riding the EV boom. The number of available EV models is anticipated to double in the US this year, whilst global EV competition is “accelerating.” That said, it’s not all doom and gloom, and Langan does throw some meat to the Tesla bulls, expecting deliveries will “surprise to the upside near term.” However, there are other issues Tesla must contend with. Commodity prices have been on the rise in 2021, and EV batteries have not been spared. For example, the price of lithium is up by more than 59%, cobalt over 50%, and nickel 44%. And according to experts at Wells Fargo’s mobility conference, estimated battery costs have risen to $130-150/ kWh from the prior $105/kWh. Luckily for Tesla, the near-term impact can be blunted to the “lower end of the range,” as for these materials, the company generally “locks in” longer term contracts. Still, there will most likely be an extra cost of $1,375 per vehicle from the rise, which would eat into margins, once the contracts are renewed. That is not all that concerns Langan. There’s also growing regulatory risk concerning Tesla’s “Autopilot” which only increased since an NTSB letter “raised concerns on the need to restrict the operational area of Level 2 autonomous systems and the need to add driver monitoring.” In Europe, the use of these systems has already been limited by the regulators, and Langan thinks that putting limits on this important selling feature would be a negative for current owners, and might also “limit planned features in the full-self driving (FSD) roll out.” To this end, Langan initiated coverage of Tesla with an Equal Weight (i.e., Hold) rating and $590 price target, suggesting the shares will stay range-bound for the foreseeable future. (To watch Langan’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, the rest of the Street supports Langan’s thesis. Based on 10 Buys, 8 Holds and 7 Sells, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. Meanwhile, the $645.88 average price target implies upside of ~7% on the one-year timeframe. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Wall Street ends slightly lower as investors eye inflation clues

    Federal Reserve officials continue to downplay rising price pressures, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank can take steps to cool a jump in inflation, if it occurs, without derailing the economic rebound coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. "Maybe the bond market is not all that far out of balance," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, who says the bond market doesn't seem that concerned about inflation at the moment. "It's a combination that maybe the Fed is correct but also that the Fed for the first time showed they are beginning to talk about tapering (of bond purchases), which is also a comforting sign that there is still a heartbeat of inflation fighting in the Federal Reserve."

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Jewish groups meet with White House to discuss wave of antisemitism

    A coalition of Jewish organizations has several suggestions for the Biden administration to address the rise in anti-Jewish bias, including filling the role of a White House liaison.

  • Russia orders Google to delete 'illegal' content or face slowdowns

    Russia's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content.

  • CHILD'S PLAY: Young new talent takes Indy 500 by storm

    Rinus VeeKay traveled from The Netherlands to his first Indianapolis 500 as a wide-eyed 15-year-old fan at the 100th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” When the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner held a meet-and-greet at Union Jack’s Pub across from the speedway, VeeKay waited his turn in line to meet the fellow Dutchman. VeeKay is 20 now, and the youngest driver to start on the front row of the Indianapolis 500.