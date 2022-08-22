Fox Meadows handyman convicted in rape of 81-year-old neighbor, DA says

A Fox Meadows man was convicted Friday of raping an 81-year-old woman who lived in the same area and who had previously hired him to do yard work and other chores, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Matthew James Smith, 39, was convicted of aggravated rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft over $10,000.

According to investigators, the assault happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2020, in the 3000 block of Flint Drive.

A man identified as Smith entered the woman’s bedroom and raped her, breaking two of her ribs in the process.

Smith also took two televisions which he loaded into the woman’s Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

Later, the Jeep and TVs were found less than a mile away, just three houses from Smith’s house.

Investigators found a jacket left behind in the woman’s home. Smith’s wallet with his state ID was inside.

The woman’s husband said he recognized a man he knew as “Matthew” grab their car keys as he ran out of the house to the garage and drove away in their car.

Smith was arrested later that same day.

He will be sentenced next month, the DA said.

