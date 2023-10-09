Fox Meadows shooting leaves one dead, one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Fox Meadows Monday afternoon.
Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Mojave Place after 5:30 p.m.
Two men were transported to Regional One. One victim was in critical condition while the other victim was in non-critical condition.
Police said one of the victims did not survive his injuries.
According to police, the known male suspect fled the scene in a black Hyundai.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
