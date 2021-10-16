Fox Nation's 'COPS' encounters high-speed chase, domestic dispute
The newest episode of Fox Nation's 'COPS' takes on crime across America.
Trevor Noah's show ridiculed the conservative network's jingoistic railing against Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac discussed their emotional roles in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, in which they both appeared nude, with the ladies of The View.
As the NBC drama gears up for its landmark 200th episode, Dick Wolf and stars like Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg reflect on what the series means to them. Watch!
Writing about television means being asked, by friends and colleagues and strangers at parties, for recommendations of what to watch. And I’m more than happy to be asked, because there are two shows I press on everyone: Succession and Guilt. Both, it turns out, are returning with new series this week.
In Kate Walsh's return to Grey's Anatomy, Addison was struggling with Derek's loss until Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found a touching way to help them all move forward.
Blue Bloods season 12 is in full swing. As much as fans anticipated the show, though, many are unimpressed with (and downright confused by) the second episode.
Lynn Collins breaks down Sunday's shocking death, why Leah turned on Daryl, and what's ahead when the show returns in February 2022.
Jamie Lee Curtis talks "Halloween," "Trading Places," "A Fish Called Wanda," "True Lies" and more in our new episode of "Role Recall."
"They had to kind of force me out," Chandra Wilson joked of the temp job she held during the first season of Grey's Anatomy
Oct. 15 is National I Love Lucy Day, and in honor of the legendary comedian, we've rounded up some of her most famous fans who prove that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
Mumbai police shared a viral video on traffic rules inspired by the hyper-violent, Korean drama.
The film's new trailer debuts Saturday
Contestant Shan was looking to pull off a major blindside for the second time in two weeks, and made sure to get JD's extra vote advantage from him before she put out his torch.
Actor and Director Clint Eastwood has been targeted by “cancel culture” on social media this week over a clip from a 1970s awards show.
The title seems to be a dead giveaway, but there’s more to the new comedy “Ghosts” than things that go bump in the night. “We totally think of this show as ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ meets 'Ted Lasso,” said producer Joe Wiseman. Substitute misfit spirits for predatory vampires, and a lovable young couple for upbeat Ted, and you’ll get an inkling of what Wiseman and collaborator Joe Port have in mind for the CBS sitcom.
Keith Richards is the one who, famously, back about 40 years ago, replied to the sobriquet about greatness that had come to be an unofficial nickname for his group and observed: “On any given night, it’s a different band that’s the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world.” This is undoubtedly true, and on […]
In mere weeks, Squid Game has officially become the biggest Netflix series of all time and is resonating with Black […] The post Black celebs can’t stop tweeting about ‘Squid Game’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Jonathan Goodwin, who competed on season 15 of America's Got Talent last year, was reportedly "sandwiched" between two cars
Oscar Isaac is opening up about his viral full frontal nude scene in the HBO Max series "Scenes from a Marriage."
Ready to binge Hallmark Christmas movies? Here are all the ways to tune in, whether on live television, through a cable provider, or on streaming services.