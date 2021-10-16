Fox Nation's 'COPS' encounters high-speed chase, domestic dispute

Associated Press

The title seems to be a dead giveaway, but there’s more to the new comedy “Ghosts” than things that go bump in the night. “We totally think of this show as ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ meets 'Ted Lasso,” said producer Joe Wiseman. Substitute misfit spirits for predatory vampires, and a lovable young couple for upbeat Ted, and you’ll get an inkling of what Wiseman and collaborator Joe Port have in mind for the CBS sitcom.