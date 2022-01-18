Fox Nation's Lara Logan Dumped By Talent Agency Over 'Vile' Fauci Comments

The United Talent Agency removed Lara Logan from its roster after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci with infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, multiplemediaoutlets reported.

Logan, a host on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation, was reportedly dropped by UTA several weeks ago after she likened the nation’s top infectious diseases expert to the man known as the “Angel of Death” during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” in November. The former “60 Minutes” correspondent later doubled down on her comments.

Logan has since “all but disappeared from Fox airwaves,” The Daily Beast noted.

Logan’s comments, which took aim at the public health advice that Fauci has dispensed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, were deemed “highly offensive” and “unacceptable” by UTA, Mediaite cited a source at the agency as saying. They were also labeled “offensive and vile,” a UTA source told Deadline.

Fauci himself slammed Logan’s comparison as “unconscionable” and “an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camp.”

Fauci asked why Logan hadn’t been disciplined by the Fox network. Fox hasn’t commented.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

