Fox News and Its Advertisers Silent After Tucker Carlson Calls White Supremacy a ‘Hoax’

Fox News, its corporate parent, and advertisers are remaining silent in the wake of Tucker Carlson claiming on-air that white supremacy is a “hoax.”

The Fox News primetime host sparked intense backlash and outrage Tuesday evening when he dismissed concerns about white supremacy just 72 hours after a Texas man allegedly killed 22 people in El Paso after apparently posting a racist manifesto decrying a “Hispanic invasion.”

The Daily Beast reached out to each of the companies that advertised on Tucker Carlson Tonight since Monday, including all-inclusive resort chain Sandals, asking if they had a response to criticism of companies who continue to buy airtime on Carlson’s show in light of his remarks. The only company that provided a response as of Thursday afternoon was PC Matic, who attempted to go off-the-record to say they have “no comment.” (The Daily Beast did not previously agree to an off-record conversation.)

Both the network and the board of its parent company, Fox Corporation, have also stayed mum in the wake of Carlson’s comments. A corporate spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked whether the board believes it was an appropriate message for Carlson to share in the wake of a mass shooting that was likely inspired by racist beliefs. Fox News also did not return a request for comment.

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy reported Wednesday night that Fox’s board members, which include former House Speaker Paul Ryan, did not respond to his individual requests for comment, noting that one board member—former CEO of Telemundo Roland Hernandez—abruptly hung up on him when asked about Carlson.

Tucker Carlson: White Supremacy Is a ‘Hoax’ and ‘Not a Real Problem in America’

Dismissing criticism of President Trump in the wake of the El Paso mass shooting, Carlson specifically took aim at those who believe the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric helped embolden the suspected shooter, saying it is “just a lie” to claim Trump ever “endorsed white supremacy or came close to endorsing white supremacy.”

From there, the conservative Fox News star completely shrugged off any concerns that white supremacy is an issue in the U.S., asserting the “whole thing is a lie.”

“If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, problems this country has, where would white supremacy be on the list?” Carlson asked his viewers. “Right up there with Russia, probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America.”

Despite the FBI saying the majority of recent domestic terrorism cases they’ve investigated are tied to white-supremacist violence, Carlson went on to call the idea of white supremacy being a problem a “hoax.”

“Just like the Russia hoax, it’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power,” he added.

Later on in the program, Carlson contended that he’s “never met anybody—not one person—who ascribes to white supremacy.” The conservative news site that Carlson co-founded, however, has infamously published several writers with white-nationalist ties.

On Wednesday, Carlson addressed the controversy over his comments by telling critics to “calm down,” mildly acknowledging that racism is indeed a problem but that the country faces other issues, such as the national debt and “fading middle class.” He also insisted that America is not a racist country and is full of people that “make bad decisions from time to time” who should be given “the benefit of the doubt.”

At the end of his Wednesday night broadcast, meanwhile, Carlson announced that he was going on vacation and wouldn’t be back until August 19. Fox News immediately noted that the host’s break was in the works before the outrage over his “hoax” comments. At the same time, there is a long history of Fox News personalities suddenly vacationing when controversy breaks out, with the most famous example being Bill O’Reilly—who never returned following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Fueled by his aggressively anti-immigrant on-air commentary, Carlson has seen a massive reduction in advertisers since late last year, specifically after the Fox News host said immigration makes America “poorer and dirtier.”

Tucker Carlson Responds to Critics After Calling White Supremacy a Hoax: ‘Calm Down’

After making those remarks in Dec. 2018, and following an online campaign by progressive organizations and activists, dozens of sponsors immediately distanced themselves from Carlson’s highly rated primetime show.