Fox News Airs Doctored Photo of Trump Raid Judge With Ghislaine Maxwell

During Thursday’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, fill-in host Brian Kilmeade mentioned the Florida judge who reportedly approved the search warrant used by the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago on Monday and who has subsequently faced death threats for doing so.

During Kilmeade’s commentary, however, a fabricated image of two separate photographs appeared on screen depicting Judge Bruce Reinhart on an airplane receiving a foot massage from convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

It took Sean Hannity of all people to plainly spell out the image’s inauthenticity: During the handoff to Hannity’s show, the primetime star pointed out to Kilmeade that the image was digitally altered.

“I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [the judge’s] head on there,” he said. As Snopes pointed out, the judge’s upper body was substituted for Epstein’s.

The image credit that Fox News listed is a Twitter user whose handle is @whatimemetosay and who describes themselves as a “meme creator” and “digital art creator,” and Reinhart is currently facing an onslaught of violent and antisemitic death threats—all making the news network’s apparent error or lame attempt at a joke even less excusable.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

