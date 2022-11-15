Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’

1
Lee Moran
·1 min read

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Monday that Donald Trump’s “star has faded” among Republicans and warned the GOP now faces a “bloody” battle to get past the former president ahead of the 2024 election.

Hume, speaking with “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier, suggested Trump’s influence began to wane within the party with his pushing of baseless conspiracy theories about his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump, who on Tuesday is widely expected to announce a run in 2024, has been blamed for GOP’s poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections, in which many of the candidates he endorsed lost, the Democrats held the U.S. Senate and the House could result in a very small majority for Republicans.

If “you look at these election results, candidates to follow that line, who agreed with him about that, did not fare particularly well,” said Hume. “I think that in terms of opinion and in terms of influence, his star has faded.”

Hume acknowledged Trump was still “a big factor” but said “getting past him for the Republicans looking ahead to 2024 could be ugly,” “bloody” and “painful.”

“It could cause enough Republicans who were for Trump to, you know, to move away, be disaffected in 2024,” he added. “So, that’s the hardest job they have, is to try to work around Trump.”

