Fox News Analyst's Younger Brother Killed In Chicago Shooting

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chicago, he said in a heartbreaking social media post.

“Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning,” Caldwell wrote.

“After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Caldwell, a Chicago native who joined Fox News in 2017, told Fox News Digital his brother loved sports and spending time with friends and family. He had just turned 18 this year and was the youngest of nine siblings.

“What I’m looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother,” he said. [M]y baby brother never had a chance.”

According to Chicago police, an 18-year-old male was killed and two others were injured at a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning.

A group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired, police said. Roughly 50 shell casings were found on the street. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan, police said.

Gun violence saw at least five people killed and 19 others injured across Chicago over the weekend, according to NBC Chicago.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...