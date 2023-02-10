Fox News Anchor Announces Divorce During Valentine’s Day Segment

Fox News

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas unveiled some “breaking news” on Thursday night—she’s getting a divorce.

And she dropped this little personal nugget during a segment about Valentine’s Day, of all places.

Appearing as a panelist on the conservative network’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld!, Banderas hinted about the “little announcement” on Twitter hours before the program aired.

Fox News Anchor Spills Tea on Male Ex-Colleague’s Misogyny

During the show’s final minutes, host Greg Gutfeld asked if Banderas was “going to get anything” for the romantic holiday. “F*** Valentine’s Day,” the acid-tongued anchor shot back, adding: “It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t!” (The broadcast bleeped out her cursing.)

After a somewhat stunned Gutfeld wondered about her marital status, Banderas confirmed she was splitting from her husband.

“Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time,” she said to some applause. “Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order! … That is breaking news!”

