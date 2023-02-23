Fox News Anchor Gives Co-Host A Blunt Fact-Check On Live TV

Fox News guest anchor Gillian Turner gave a swift response to fellow host John Roberts after he suggested attacks against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are “solely because he’s a conservative” (You can watch the exchange below).

Scott, who is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential run, has faced remarks calling him “Uncle Tim” – a phrase inspired by the disparaging remark “Uncle Tom” – following his comments that America was “not a racist country” in 2021.

A Fox News guest – prior to Turner and Roberts’ exchange – went after critics who have used the phrase on Scott, Mediaite reported.

Roberts later said he was interested to hear what Scott had to say during an Iowa stump speech on Wednesday.

“The racist attacks on him are just, they’re despicable,” Roberts added.

“And pretty terrible,” replied Turner.

“They’re just despicable. And it’s solely because he’s a conservative,” Roberts fired back.

“And people are racist, both,” Turner said.

“Yeah, well, that’s true,” Roberts responded.

“You know, cuts both ways,” Turner replied.

“That goes without saying,” Roberts added.

(H/T Mediaite)

