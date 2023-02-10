Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some \"breaking news\" on Gutfeld

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. fighter jet on Friday shot down over Alaska a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car, on the order of President Joe Biden, the White House said on Friday. White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters many details were unknown about the object but the United States expected to recover the object after it landed in U.S. territorial waters. The United States on Feb. 4 shot down off the coast of South Carolina a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that transited the United States.