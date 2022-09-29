Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum doesn’t appear to know that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.

MacCallum and other anchors were discussing Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday. The Category 4 storm caused waters to surge 6 feet above normal high tide levels in one part of Florida and, as of Wednesday evening, left over 2 million people without power.

MacCullum brought up Hurricane Ian’s impact on Cuba along with Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico before implying the U.S. territory wasn’t part of the country.

“You know you feel terrible for people in Puerto Rico who were just hit, in Cuba who were just hit. Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country,” MacCullum said.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum: “You feel terrible for people in Puerto Rico who were just hit, and Cuba who were just hit. Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country, we’ve put a lot of investment into make sure that we’re ready for these things.”



Does she know? pic.twitter.com/xkI9Iq03jO — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 28, 2022

Twitter users mocked the anchor’s statement on American infrastructure along with her apparent separation of Puerto Rico from the U.S.

I don't know what kind of infrastructure survives 155+ mph winds and rain. — Donald Miller (@WizBob) September 28, 2022

"In OUR country..." Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/uDIY9Hhi3H — The Randy Report 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@randyslovacek) September 28, 2022

Puerto Rico is our country & there's few areas in the continental US that aren't one severe weather event away from looking like The Walking Dead. https://t.co/XxxeBKTZk4 — Black At-Them (@FareedBlackman) September 28, 2022

Also the difference between islands and the continental US?



Key West has fine infrastructure, but would get destroyed by a direct hit from a major storm just like Cuba and Puerto Rico. — Zack Barnes (@The_Zack_Barnes) September 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

