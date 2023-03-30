Fox News anchors gasp on air as they announce Donald Trump has been indicted

1
Chris Panella,Laura Italiano
·1 min read
A screenshot of a Fox News live announcement that former President Donald Trump had been indicted.
A screenshot of a Fox News live announcement that former President Donald Trump had been indicted.Fox News

  • Fox News anchors gasped on-air as news of Donald Trump's indictment broke.

  • Trump is now the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

  • Manhattan prosecutors were probing an alleged hush-money payment sent to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Fox News anchors gasped on live TV as news broke of former US President Donald Trump's indictment on Thursday.

Video shared online shows the moment when the indictment was revealed, shocking some members of Fox News' studio. "What?" one person whispers.

The indictment, which is still sealed, follows District Attorney Alvin Bragg's two-month, secret grand jury presentation to a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump is now the first former US president to be charged with a crime, although it's currently unclear what Trump has been charged with.

Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told Insider: "As with any other case, we are going to fight this right from the start. We will fight this miscarriage of justice immediately and aggressively."

The grand jury was probing Trump's connection to an alleged $130,000 "hush-money" payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

