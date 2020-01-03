Fox News Legal Analyst Predicts Trump Will Start War With Iran -- And Get Re-Elected

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano on Thursday predicted President Donald Trump would start a war with Iran in 2020, the day before the U.S. airstrike that killed the country’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge envisioned Trump drawing the U.S. into a conflict with Iran in his multiple-choice answers to his office pool questions that he shared on the conservative network’s website.

Napolitano also predicted Trump would meet privately with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at some point in the next 12 months.

He further foresaw Trump winning re-election in November, suspending work on the U.S.-Mexico border “because the land on which he wants to build is owned by Republicans who won’t sell to the government” and deploying more U.S. troops around the world.

Sportswise, Napolitano predicted the New York Yankees would win the World Series and the Jacksonville Jaguars would take home the Super Bowl.

Read Napolitano’s full list of answers here.

Related...

GOP Strategist Reveals The Only Thing Republicans Now Stand For

Mark Hamill Has The Question People Should Ask About The Trump Impeachment

Longtime Republican Strategist Rails Against What GOP Has Become Under Donald Trump

Trump’s Old Tweets About Obama Striking Iran For Re-Election Come Back To Haunt Him

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.