Fox News' Biggest Jan. 6 Talking Point Falls Apart In Blistering CNN Video

Some of the biggest names on Fox News have downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol or even tried to rewrite that history altogether.

“They were peaceful. They were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists,” said Tucker Carlson in a special that aired before he parted ways with the right-wing network. “They were sightseers.”

Now a new CNN video points out one common line of defense used by Fox News hosts ― one that has since turned out to be completely wrong.

“No one has been charged with sedition or insurrection,” Greg Gutfeld said in October 2021, nine months after supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College count in an attempt to keep Trump in power.

“Has anybody been charged with sedition?” Nobody!” said Mark Levin that same year.

With four members of the Proud Boys gang convicted of seditious conspiracy on Thursday, those words are ringing hollow: