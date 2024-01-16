Fox News' Bret Baier sells one of his two Palm Beach homes for $13.5 million, MLS shows

Fox News’ political anchor Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, have sold — for $13.59 million —one of their two homes in Palm Beach, according to an updated sales listing in the multiple listing service.

The Baiers had owned the three-bedroom house at 244 Fairview Road on the North End since June 2022, when they paid a recorded $12 million for it. They bought it from a company linked to fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

It was the first house the Baiers owned in Palm Beach, property records indicated. They now own larger North End residence, which they bought for a recorded $37 million last August on Wells Road.

One of the two Palm Beach homes of Palm Beach home of Fox News host Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, at 244 Fairview Road, has sold for $12.49 million after having been on the market for $15.9 million. The Baiers bought the house In 2022 for $12 million from an entity linked to fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

The house on Fairview Road has 4,970 square feet of living space, inside and out, with Bermuda-style architecture, records show. It stands on a lot of about a quarter-acre on a road bordering the south end of the Palm Beach Country Club.

The house initially carried an asking price of $16.495 million when it entered the market last June, the MLS shows. The price dropped to $15.9 million in October.

A deed had not been recorded for the Fairview Road sale as of early Tuesday morning, so the buyer’s identity wasn’t yet known. It was also unclear if the price reported in the MLS would match the one expected to be recorded at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Bret Baier hosts Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” and is the network’s chief political anchor. Before that, he was the Fox News’ chief White House correspondent and Pentagon correspondent. Last week, he co-hosted three “town hall” candidate forums in Des Moines in advance of the Jan 15. Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

Early this month, Bret Bair drew a sold out crowd in Palm Beach for a wide-ranging talk about the 2024 presidential race and world affairs at the Society of the Four Arts.

Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate handled both sides of the sale on Fairview Road, which closed Jan. 12, the MLS shows. Angle also represented both sides in the 2022 private transaction when the Baiers bought the property through revocable trusts in their names.

The house was developed on speculation and completed in 2021, records show. The Hilfigers had bought it new.

The Baiers couldn’t be reached for comment. Angle declined to discuss the transaction.

The two-story house has “perfectly scaled rooms, high ceilings, and stunning hardwood and marble flooring,” according to Angle’s sales listing. “South facing French doors allow for natural, sun-filled interiors.”

The formal living room has a fireplace, while the kitchen opens to the dining area and family room crowned with beamed ceilings. Upstairs are the primary suite and what Angle's listing described as a “loft/family/bonus room.” Outdoor amenities include a built-in grille and a covered loggia facing the pool.

A covered loggia with a terrace above it looks out to the pool area at 244 Fairview Road in Palm Beach. Fox News host Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, have sold the house for $13.49 million. It was last listed at $15.9 million. The couple paid $12 million for the house in 2022.

Angle also represented the Baiers when they bought their house at 125 Wells Road last summer. With Palm Beach Regency-style architecture, it’s about a mile south of the one they just sold.

Records show the Wells Road house has five bedrooms and 7,798 square feet of living space, inside and out, or about 2,300 square feet more than the house the Baiers sold on Fairview Road.

Bret Baier bought the house on Wells Road as trustee of a trust, according to the deed recorded for the sale.

Fox News host Bret Baier in August 2023 used a trust to pay a recorded $37 million for this house at 125 Wells Road near the ocean in Palm Beach.

The seller on Wells Road was longtime resident Roberta Weiner, whose husband is Boston real estate developer Stephen R. Weiner. Among his business ventures he founded S.R. Weiner & Associates and co-founded Weiner Venture and WS Development. The latter company os affiliated with the management of Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center in Palm Beach. Agents Paulette Koch and Dana Koch of the Corcoran Group handled the sellers’ side on Wells Road.

In December, the Architectural Commission approved a project to add new security gates and replace the front door at the Wells Road house.

Hilfiger and his wife, handbag designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, had used a limited liability company named Villa Deniz LLC to buy the house on Fairview Road for a recorded $9 million in March 2021 when it was brand new. The Hilfigers own two other homes in Palm Beach.

