Fox News cameraman and consultant killed outside of Kyiv after vehicle struck by incoming fire

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed while reporting with correspondent Benjamin Hall in Ukraine yesterday outside of Kyiv, according to statements from the media company.

Zakrzewski, Kuvshynova and Hall were traveling in a vehicle in Horenka – nearly 20 miles from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv – when they were struck by incoming fire.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

He recently received the "Unsung Hero" award during Fox's annual employee spotlight award ceremony in December.

Zakrzewski, 55, leaves behind a wife and family.

From left: Pierre Zakrzewski, Steve Harrigan and field producers Yonat Frilling and Ibrahim Hazboun.

Fox also confirmed in a second statement that Kuvshynova, 24, was killed alongside Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck. She was working as a consultant and helping the network's crews navigate Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Scott in a note said Kuvshynova had a passion for music, the arts and photography. She said colleagues remembered Kuvshynova as hard-working and brave, and she hoped to tell people's stories around the world.

On Monday, the network said Hall was injured and hospitalized while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but had little details about the situation.

"The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Scott said in an earlier statement.

Hall remains hospitalized and the network asked for people to keep both families in their prayers.

Live Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Ukraine may never be able to join NATO; EU leaders traveling to Kyiv

'Minimal level of details': Fox News correspondent injured while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Story continues

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news," the statement said.

The death of Zakrzewski comes two days after American photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed after Russian forces fired on a car in Irpin, a town 30 miles outside the capital of Kyiv.

A second American journalist, Juan Arredondo, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, police said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consultant killed in Ukraine