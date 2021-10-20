Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

FILE - Anchor Neil Cavuto is photographed during his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Fox News Channel anchor Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said left him surprised but grateful that he was vaccinated. Cavuto, who received word after Monday's Fox News Channel's “Your World with Neil Cavuto" show that he had the virus, was off the air on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated.

Cavuto, who learned of the test results after Monday's episode of “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” wasn't on the air Tuesday.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a statement released by Fox News.

“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you,” the journalist said.

Cavuto, who had open-heart surgery in 2016 and was treated for cancer in the 1980s, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.

Also Tuesday, CNN's John King revealed on his “Inside Politics” show that he has multiple sclerosis, which makes him immunocompromised. “So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated,” he said during a panel discussion. CNN mandates that all of its employees who work in an office or in the field with other people be vaccinated.

Fox News employees are required to let the company know their vaccination status and, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Cavuto also anchors Fox News Channel's “Cavuto Live” on Saturdays and Fox Business Network's weekday show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Off the Air After Positive COVID Test

    "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation," Cavuto said

  • Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Has COVID-19

    Rob KimFox News anchor Neil Cavuto has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.Cavuto, however, considers himself fortunate following the diagnosis.“

  • Longtime ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale announces he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

    “If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I’m 12."

  • Knee-high boots are trending! Here are 5 pairs to try right now, from $45

    You don't have to spend much to completely reboot your fall look.

  • Grayscale Files With SEC to Convert Its Bitcoin Trust Into an ETF

    Grayscale Investments, the world's largest digital currency asset manager, has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a bitcoin spot ETF. This comes as ProShares launches the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF, "BITO," on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today. "The Hash" panel discusses the likelihood of the SEC's approval and impact on the crypto markets as a whole.

  • US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

  • The Best Christmas Towns in the United States

    The smell of fire-roasted chestnuts and mulled wine fills the air. You feel a chill, but the blanket of fresh white flakes makes the cold bit not just...

  • Grayscale Files to Turn Biggest Bitcoin Fund Into an ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments LLC and the New York Stock Exchange filed to convert the world’s biggest Bitcoin fund into an ETF, appealing to regulators for approval just as its wildly popular vehicle is beset with competition.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Spe

  • Americans don't need to wait, Canada has ETFs that hold bitcoin

    Canadian regulators earlier this year approved ETFs that hold bitcoin directly, and they can be bought with U.S. dollars.

  • Jill Biden recalls when her ‘faith was shaken’ after son Beau died from brain cancer

    Dr. Jill Biden shared in an emotional speech how she regained her faith in God after the death of her son Beau in 2015 left her feeling "broken."

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ started as a Republican rally cry — now it’s topping iTunes charts

    As Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped, the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase has been a popular form of criticizing the president.

  • Colin Powell, first Black U.S. Secretary of the State, dies of COVID-19

    Dr. Dillaha says in Arkansas 1 in 10 people who die of COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

  • Kelly Clarkson calls 'Voice' contestant a 'country Patrick Swayze'

    It was the third night of the Battle Rounds on The Voice Monday, and one battle had everyone seeing icons. Blake Shelton's team members, Carson Peters and Clint Sherman, battled it out to Vince Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away," and Kelly Clarkson thought Carson should be singing in Road House. Kelly said, "Carson, I was like, 'Oh, my God.' Seventeen years old looking like a country Patrick Swayze. I'm like, 'What?'" The former American Idol winner wasn't the only one impressed with Carson. Blake's team advisor, Dierks Bentley, saw another legend in Carson. "Carson could be a big superstar. His voice has got the bluegrass stuff and the country stuff. But it has almost like an Elvis kind of harder-edge tone happening," Dierks said. In the end, Blake chose Carson as the winner of the battle, and is excited to see what the 17-year-old has in store. "I just feel like Carson had the edge. He's just got a few different gears he can go to as a vocalist. Carson's only 17 years old, and as a coach, that's very exciting. Also, we haven't yet heard him play fiddle. I can't wait for that."

  • These Hallmark Christmas Suites Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Romantic Holiday Movie

    Choose from country vibes in Nashville, a cozy and snowy atmosphere in Vail, or a classic NYC celebration.

  • Ex-Defense Secretary Gates: U.S. "seems to be coming unhinged"

    "Extreme polarization" in the U.S. is the "greatest threat" to the country's democracy, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday.Why it matters: The Republican, who served eight presidents, including stints as CIA director, and later as defense secretary for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, added that the "greatest threat is found within the two square miles that encompass the White House and the Capitol Building."Get market news wo

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas

    It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Rory McIlroy.

  • You Can Stay in These Hotel Rooms Inspired by Hallmark Christmas Movies

    These Club Wyndham suites are inspired by the Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas movie lineup, and you can stay in them this winter.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • Try Not to Get Chills Watching This Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

    The Voice coach Ariana Grande has a tough decision to make on tonight's episode when KCK3 and Ryleigh Plank cover a Christina Aguilera classic. Watch an exclusive sneak peek.

  • Clippers center Serge Ibaka to miss season opener

    Clippers center Serge Ibaka, who is participating in full-contact five-on-five drills, will not play in the season opener on Thursday at Golden State.