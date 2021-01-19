Fox News celebrates Trump for staying up ‘late at night’ and watching ‘every show’ throughout his presidency

President’s favorite morning show celebrates his legacy of staying up ‘late at night’ and ‘watching every show’ as he prepares to leave office. (REUTERS)

Fox News’ morning show spent President Donald Trump’s last day in office doing what it normally does: heralding his accomplishments while simultaneously defending his legacy — which, apparently, includes staying up late and watching TV.

The conservative network’s morning show co-host Ainsley Earhardt was discussing the president’s accomplishments over the last four years when she said: “They’ll criticise President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker.”

She added: “He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show — he's working. He got to work immediately.”

Mr Trump has at times celebrated Fox News for its coverage of his presidency, and in other moments attacked the network for what he saw as critical reporting on his administration — though there is no doubt the president has been an avid viewer.

Ainsley Earhardt: "They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker. He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working -- he got to work immediately." pic.twitter.com/1FcS8gCW5f — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 19, 2021

The president regularly began his mornings live-tweeting Fox News programs and segments, posting over 1,100 tweets in response to the network’s coverage of his White house, according to a Media Matters review.

The review found that Mr Trump live-tweeted over 40 different Fox News programs, though he “most frequently” responded to the network’s morning show.

However, the president could not respond to Fox News as he normally would in the final hours of his tenure, as he had been stripped of his access to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following the deadly pro-Trump riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

Mr Trump was condemned for his conduct during the violent mob, posting a video to Twitter in which he continued to promote baseless lies and conspiracy theories of a rigged election as his supporters clashed with police officers, killing at least one, and stormed the building.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have since called for his removal from office through either the 25th Amendment or an impeachment and conviction by the US Senate.

After days of flagging the president’s messages as false and unfounded, social media platforms made the decision to remove him from their platforms while citing threats of further violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremonies in Washington.

