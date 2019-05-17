Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Bill Barr ‘Clearly Is Protecting’ Trump

Reacting to a Fox News interview with Attorney General William Barr that included Barr essentially threatening Democrats who criticize him and justifying the president calling the Mueller probe a “witch hunt,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that Trump now has a new fixer.

In the interview that was aired Friday, Barr told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer that House Democrats who have accused him of contempt of Congress are discrediting him because they’re likely “concerned about the outcome of a review of what happened during the election.” Furthermore, the attorney general said he wants to see if FBI officials “put their thumb on the scale” during the Russia investigation, especially during the origins of it.

During Friday’s broadcast of America’s Newsroom, Wallace praised Hemmer’s interview of the attorney general, claiming he did a “hell of a job and squeezed the sponge dry getting everything that Bill Barr was prepared to say.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Trashes Barr: He Acted as Trump’s Defense Lawyer

The Fox News anchor went on to note that we had heard Trump complain openly for the past two years that he didn’t have an attorney general who would look out for him and protect his interests.

“He clearly has that now with Bill Barr,” Wallace asserted. “Not saying that Barr isn’t right in everything he says. But he clearly is protecting this president and advocating his point of view on a lot of these issues.”

He added: “I suspect that as President Trump, who probably has watched some of this interview himself, is saying: ‘Finally no Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr instead.’”

This isn’t the first time that Wallace has dinged Barr for acting on the president’s personal behalf. Following Barr’s presser ahead of the release of the redacted Mueller report, the Fox News Sunday host said that the attorney general was acting like Trump’s defense lawyer. He later called Barr’s decision not to charge the president with obstruction of justice was “troubling” and “politically-charged” based on Mueller’s conclusions.

