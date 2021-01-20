Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life.

"I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 — John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."

Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results.

"It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.

The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies."

"Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start."

