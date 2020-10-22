Fox News' Chris Wallace is 'jealous' of the final presidential debate

One thing is for sure: Thursday night's presidential debate was a far more civil and — dare we say — normal event than the first. Moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, the candidates stayed more or less on topic, something the first debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, didn't fail to notice.

Asked for his response to the second and final debate, Wallace said: "First of all, I'm jealous. I would've liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions."







Chris Wallace: "I'm jealous. I would've liked to have been able to moderate that debate" pic.twitter.com/DDNKZBVstk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 23, 2020

"I thought it was a good debate," Wallace went on. "A good, substantive debate. Two very competing visions for the country."

More stories from theweek.com

Who won the final 2020 debate? Call it a draw.

Trump vividly reminds us that he doesn't know how tariffs work

Joe Biden's hokey virtue signaling is good politics

