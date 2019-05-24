Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Clearly’ Getting Under Trump’s Skin

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday morning that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is definitely getting inside President Trump’s head with her recent remarks, such as saying the president threw a “temper tantrum” and that she prays for Trump because she’s concerned about his well-being.

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, the Fox News Sunday host was asked what he thought about the “ongoing feud,” a feud that’s featured the president sharing a deceptively edited video Thursday night (which he got from Fox Business Network) of Pelosi “stammering” through a press conference.

“I have to say, I’m not sure who was trolling whom,” Wallace responded to Fox anchor Sandra Smith. “I think they both were trying to get under each other’s skin.”

The veteran journalist went on to note that Pelosi has been successful in driving the president nuts, referencing the recent presser in which Trump brought up several senior aides to attest to his calm demeanor.

‘Fox & Friends’ Admit Diamond & Silk Mocked Doctored Video of ‘Crazy Nancy’

“There’s no question that Nancy Pelosi when she starts talking about ‘I pray for the president’ and ‘perhaps his family should have an intervention’ was trying to get at the president,” Wallace said. “And clearly she succeeded to some degree in getting under his skin, when yesterday at that press conference he called on, what, about four or five members of his administration to confirm the fact that he didn’t have a temper tantrum, didn’t lose his temper when he ended the meeting on infrastructure on Wednesday.”

Wallace, however, made sure to give the president his due credit, saying that Trump “gives as good as he gets” by pointing out that the president called Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and claimed the speaker is “losing it.”

“You know, look, as a political reporter in this town it’s all very entertaining but as an American what it means is that nothing gets done,” Wallace added. “That has to be concerning whether it’s infrastructure—there are a whole lot of things that just have to get done.”

Following Wallace’s segment on Friday, the president stood by his attacks on Pelosi, suggesting to reporters that he tweeted out the manipulated video of Pelosi to “help the country” while claiming he only “responded in kind” because she “made horrible statements” about him.

