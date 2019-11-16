Fox News and CNN covered the impeachment hearings very differently. Here are some of the biggest divergences.

Pool/Saul Loeb via Reuters





The impeachment hearings dominated the news cycle this week, as many of the major networks carried the testimonies of diplomats George Kent, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch live.

A person's understanding of the testimonies however is dependent on which station they watched the proceedings on Wednesday and Friday, as CNN and Fox News carried two different versions of the same event.

On the conservative-friendly Fox News, Republican talking points were often posted on the screen.

Millions tuned in on Wednesday and Friday to watch diplomats George Kent, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch testify on President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukrainian leadership.

Their stories were so compelling that the major news networks decided to run the testimonies live, without breaks, for hours.

But that does not mean viewers of CNN were treated to the same experience as those that watched Fox News' version of the hearings. The conservative-friendly Fox News, which had the most viewers of any network according to Nielsen, frequently seemed to use graphics, among other programming decisions, in a manner that was friendly to Trump.

While Fox News hosts like Brett Baier made waves for talking about the seriousness of the allegations from the diplomats, the channel's opinion hosts derided the events, attacking the witnesses' character and even their water-drinking habits.

Below are examples of how CNN and Fox produced radically different coverage of the same events.

Fox presents Republican talking points as fact

Screenshot/Fox News

It's common for networks to run biographical information about people who are not well-known to the general public. Obscure Foreign Service officers are not usually on TV for hours on end, but diplomats like George Kent, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch were subpoenaed by Congress to testify about President Donald Trump's actions in Ukraine.

Fox included the biographies of the three diplomats, but also included some Republican talking points that could easily be viewed as stone-cold facts by an unknowing viewer.

The audience quickly learned that Taylor, for instance, had been attacked by Trump previously, and that the GOP had already criticized his knowledge of the situation.

Fox also put up background information about California Democrat Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment hearing, which Politifact has already partially debunked.

CNN stuck to general facts and recent testimony for its on-screen graphics about the witnesses.

