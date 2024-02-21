Fox News co-host ‘surprised’ by GOP’s ‘threshold for humiliation’ in Biden probe

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov mocked House Republicans on Wednesday for their pursuit of impeachment charges against President Biden.

“This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” Tarlov said during an appearance on the network. “Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”

Tarlov’s comments come a day after an indictment of the FBI informant at the center of the GOP’s allegations against Biden. The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that the informant, Alexander Smirnov, made up information involving the Bidens, including his claim that the then-vice president and his son, Hunter Biden, each accepted a $5 million bribe.

The DOJ alleged Smirnov’s claims regarding Hunter Biden came from Russian intelligence personnel.

Members of the House GOP have made Hunter Biden’s business dealings central to their impeachment push, which the White House has dismissed as partisan and lacking merit.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Wednesday told reporters on Capitol Hill that the Smirnov indictment “doesn’t change the fundamental facts” of his caucus’s case against the president.

“It’s so embarrassing,” Tarlov, who serves as a liberal panelist on the popular table talk program “The Five,” said. “I think [Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)] was spot on when he said this impeachment really ended yesterday, when we found out that we have a Russian asset that is foundational to this impeachment inquiry.”

