Fox News Comforts Trump After Bad Poll
“Fox & Friends” went above & beyond to comfort Donald Trump after a new CNN poll spelled bad news for the ex-president.
Days before Arizona Primary Election, a new poll shows Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump are dominating over their rivals in several key races.
In a 282-page letter threatening to sue CNN, Donald Trump said the comparison to Nazis was "particularly offensive."
Conway told CBS News' Catherine Herridge that she spent time with both Trump and Pence this week. And she talked about her interaction with the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.
Manafort, who was convicted in the Mueller probe, wrote in his memoir that he advised Trump's 2020 campaign but kept it quiet hoping to get a pardon.
Pro-Trump influencer Brandon Straka, who was convicted for his actions on Jan. 6, is upset after court filings detailing the assistance he provided to the FBI were released.
Jared Kushner in his upcoming book described Steve Bannon as "toxic" and a constant source of problems.
As the U.S. Senate primary campaign nears its end in Missouri, all three leading Republican candidates are making it clear that if elected, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't have their support. Twenty-one Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday, with former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler believed to be the leading contenders. The Missouri candidates are among conservative Senate hopefuls who have fallen in line behind former President Donald Trump, who has attacked McConnell and advocated for new Senate leadership if Republicans win back the chamber in November.
While searching alleged Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell's home, police found he had a "death list" that included the name of a Georgia election official.
The survey shows a big bump compared with last year in the number of people who expect to have to keep working in retirement because Social Security won’t be able to support them, and a big bump in the numbers planning to start claiming benefits early even while working. The propaganda scam against Social Security is proving to be a master class. Politicians used to call Social Security the third rail of American politics: “Touch it and die.”
Joseph DuMouchelle, who twice auctioned an engagement ring Donald Trump gave to Marla Maples, admitted pocketing millions in a phony sale of a 77-carat diamond.
The Justice Department anticipates that Trump will claim executive privilege in order to conceal evidence from the federal grand jury, CNN reported.
The SurveyUSA poll showed Sen. Warnock with 48% support among likely voters in the Peach State, while Walker received 39% support.
Fox NewsA day after calling out the network for not hosting him to discuss the GOP blocking a veteran’s health care bill, Jon Stewart appeared on Fox News on Friday to assure the conservative cable giant’s viewers that the legislation had no added spending in it.“This bill is utterly and completely focused on veterans’ issues. There is no pork in it. It is a kosher bill. I'd say ‘halal,’ but I know how that might play on this network,” the former Daily Show host slyly quipped at one point.Senate
“That’s what happens, if you’re a conservative they come after you.”
The individual who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe. v. Wade in May still remains a mystery despite the Supreme Court's internal investigation.
"Jesus was for all the world, not one nation. Beware false teachers like Greene," Rev. Chuck Currie said of Greene.
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
For once, Mitch McConnell was the one who got double-crossed.
Former secretary of the Treasury reportedly asked about discussions among cabinet secretaries on invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump after the attack on the Capitol,
The gloating was particularly hard to take after Republicans blocked medical help for vets, many of whom are suffering from cancer.